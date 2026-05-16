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Big boost for KKR! Matheesha Pathirana makes his IPL 2026 return vs GT

Pathirana, who sustained a calf injury during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, joined the KKR camp late in April after receiving an NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 10:08 PM IST
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Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are fighting for a late entry into the IPL 2026 playoffs, received a huge boost in their must-win game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, with Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana returning to the playing 11.
 
Pathirana, who sustained a calf injury during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, joined the KKR camp late last month after receiving an NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
 
It was reported that Pathirana would be given some time to get match-ready. As a result, he was kept on the sidelines in the last five games.
 
He was not announced as part of the playing 11 by skipper Ajinkya Rahane after the toss, but after scoring 247 runs batting first in the match, KKR decided to bring Pathirana in as an Impact Sub in place of Finn Allen. 

Return cut short

Despite getting cleared to bowl by SLC, Pathirana was only able to bowl 1.1 overs before he once again started to feel discomfort in his calf. He received some medical help and bowled one more ball before leaving the field as KKR brought up Saurabh Dubey to complete his over.
 

KKR’s pace struggle in IPL 2026

KKR’s trouble with the pace department began well before the start of the tournament when the BCCI asked them to release Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman earlier this year. They then lost the services of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep due to injury, increasing the void in their pace attack.
 
While Pathirana was not ruled out, his delayed return also hurt KKR, as except for Kartik Tyagi, no other pace bowler was able to deliver with consistency, resulting in a six-game winless streak at the start of the season for them.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersGujarat TitansCricket News

First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

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