Corbin Bosch faces legal notice from PCB over IPL 2025 withdrawal

Corbin Bosch has been issued a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allegedly breaching his contractual obligations. The legal action comes after the South African all-rounder signed with the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025, effectively pulling out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

This season marks the first time the PSL and IPL will run simultaneously. The IPL is scheduled from March 22 to May 25, while the PSL will take place from April 11 to May 18. Bosch was initially selected by Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL draft in January, where he was placed in the diamond category. However, on March 8, Mumbai Indians announced that Bosch would be replacing the injured Lizaad Williams in their IPL squad.

PSL franchises have expressed concerns over Bosch's switch, fearing it could set a concerning precedent for future players who may sign contracts with PSL teams and then opt to join the IPL instead. In informal discussions, some franchises have even suggested imposing a ban on such players.

The PCB released a statement saying that the legal notice was sent through Bosch’s agent, asking the player to explain his decision to withdraw from his contractual commitments. The board outlined potential consequences for his actions and is awaiting Bosch's response within the given time frame. However, the PCB did not clarify the exact deadline for his reply.

In an effort to enhance the quality and availability of foreign players, the PCB shifted the PSL window to avoid clashing with other leagues like the SA20, ILT20, and the BPL, which previously affected player availability. Last year, the idea of holding the PSL draft after the IPL auction was discussed to provide more clarity about overseas player availability. The IPL auction for 2024 took place in November, while the PSL draft was held in January 2025.

The PSL draft in January saw a strong lineup of international players, including David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Jason Holder, Rassie van der Dussen, and Kane Williamson.