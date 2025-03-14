IPL 2025: Not KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals appoint Axar Patel as new captain

Delhi Capitals (DC) have turned the page to a new chapter in their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey, appointing Axar Patel as their captain for IPL 2025. The 31-year-old all-rounder replaces Rishabh Pant, who opted out of retention and was later snapped up for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the mega auction. It was expected that Delhi Capitals management, GMR, for IPL 2025, would appoint KL Rahul as the new captain due his vast experience as he led Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the past.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer dismisses price tag pressure Axar, a DC mainstay since 2019, was retained for Rs 16.50 crore, making him the franchise’s most valued player heading into the season. Despite limited IPL captaincy experience, he has led Gujarat in domestic cricket and served as India’s T20I vice-captain earlier this year, showcasing his leadership credentials on multiple fronts.

Axar’s Captaincy Journey: From Deputy to Leader

For Axar, this appointment is more than just an honour—it is the culmination of years of growth. "It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals," he said, acknowledging the faith placed in him by the franchise.

"I've grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward."

While Pant's absence will be felt, Axar has been gradually stepping up in leadership roles. He captained DC for one match in IPL 2024, stepping in when Pant was banned for a slow over-rate. On the domestic circuit, he has led Gujarat in 16 T20 matches, proving his tactical acumen.

His IPL 2024 season numbers—235 runs at an average of nearly 30 and 11 wickets at an economy of 7.65—highlight his ability to contribute in both departments.

A Proven Performer with a Wealth of Experience

Beyond his leadership qualities, Axar brings an impressive body of work in T20 cricket. With 274 matches under his belt, the left-arm spinner has amassed 3088 runs (including eight fifties) and scalped 239 wickets, including a hat-trick in 2016 while playing for Punjab in the IPL.

His all-round prowess was a key factor in India's recent T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs, cementing his status as a match-winner.

Axar Patel DC captain IPL 2025. Photo: Spprtzpics for IPL Delhi Capitals’ Faith in Axar

The decision to hand Axar the reins reflects the franchise's belief in continuity and stability. DC chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi called the appointment a "natural progression", crediting Axar's contributions over the years.

"He has been an integral part of the Capitals family since 2019 and embodies the values that this team is built on. From being our vice-captain for two seasons to now leading the team, he has always stepped up to the occasion for us."

"He has been an integral part of the Capitals family since 2019 and embodies the values that this team is built on. From being our vice-captain for two seasons to now leading the team, he has always stepped up to the occasion for us."

Backing him further, co-owner Parth Jindal highlighted Axar’s deep-rooted connection with the franchise, having personally been involved in his recruitment in 2019.

"Having seen him as vice-captain for the last two years, it is safe to say that he is a much-loved character in the dressing room. I am sure he will motivate the players in the squad. His all-round prowess has been on full display, and I believe this is the start of something special for the Delhi Capitals."

A Squad Built for Success

Axar’s confidence in the team’s balance and depth is clear.

"Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction, putting together a balanced and robust squad with tremendous potential. We have plenty of leaders in the group, which is very helpful for me, and I can't wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season."

With seasoned campaigners like KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Mitchell Starc in the leadership group, DC have a mix of experience and young firepower.

A High-Stakes Opener Against Pant’s LSG

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a blockbuster home clash in Visakhapatnam on March 24—against none other than Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant.

It will be a battle of old and new leadership, a defining start to Axar Patel’s tenure at the helm. As DC embark on this new era, all eyes will be on their newly appointed leader to steer the franchise towards its maiden IPL title.