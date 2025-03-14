IPL 2025: Dravid's return to RR- Samson reflects on his full circle journey

Sanju Samson's journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come full circle. From being a young talent scouted by Rahul Dravid in 2013, to now leading Rajasthan Royals (RR) under his mentorship, the wicketkeeper-batter finds himself in a unique and emotional moment.

"Rahul sir picked me in 2013 to play under him, now I am the captain and he’s back as my coach," Samson reflected, highlighting the surreal nature of their journey together.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Not KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals appoint Axar Patel as new captain Dravid, who was the RR captain in 2013, had handpicked Samson during trials, giving him his first IPL break. More than a decade later, the former India skipper returns to the franchise, this time in a coaching role, while Samson leads the team.

"It’s quite funny how things work out. Rahul sir was the one who spotted me at the trials and asked if I could play for his team. Now, I am the captain, and he has returned as our coach. It’s a special feeling," Samson said while speaking during JioHotstar's show superstars.

Rebuilding Rajasthan Royals: A New Challenge

As Rajasthan Royals gear up for IPL 2025, the team is undergoing significant changes. The franchise, which had one of its most successful IPL cycles over the past three seasons, had to revamp its squad due to retention rules.

"We had some of the best players Rajasthan Royals has ever had. It felt like a family, but as per IPL rules, we had to let go of that family and build a new one. That’s where we are now," Samson explained.

The Royals have created a diverse squad, featuring players ranging from a 13-year-old to a 35-year-old, balancing youth with experience. For Samson, the real excitement lies in forging new relationships and understanding different personalities within the squad.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: England batter Harry Brook receives 2-year IPL ban for opting out "The work begins long before the IPL—during the preparation phase. I try to spend as much time as possible outside my room, talking to my players and coaches, building camaraderie. That’s where the joy of being a captain comes in," he said.

What Rahul Dravid Brings to Rajasthan Royals

Dravid’s return to Rajasthan Royals has generated anticipation, and Samson is well aware of the meticulous preparation and dedication the Indian legend brings to the table.

"He’s a top-notch professional who ensures every aspect of preparation is covered. I was with him last month in Nagpur, Talegaon, and saw how involved he is—from 10 AM to 5 PM, in the heat, watching batsmen bat, bowlers bowl, and interacting with the team. He is fully committed, from A to Z," Samson observed.

Having worked with Dravid in both the IPL and the Indian team, Samson is eager to learn more from his approach to preparation.

"Preparation is a key part of his character, and I want to incorporate that into my own approach," he added.

The Dravid Work Ethic: A Lesson in Dedication

Samson also spoke about Dravid’s unwavering passion for the game, recalling moments that have left a lasting impression on him.

"That’s his love for the game. That’s his tribute to cricket. I remember sitting at the back and seeing him standing in the sun, near the sightscreen, doing shadow practice all by himself. Even now, he is fully immersed in the game. There is so much to observe and learn from his passion," Samson said.

Lessons in Leadership: Dravid’s Influence on Samson

One of the most significant takeaways for Samson from Dravid’s leadership is his off-the-field impact.

"As a captain, I see how he led—not just with his skills but also off the field. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain. I observed how he treated young players, how he communicated with seniors, how he handled team meetings, and how he welcomed new players. All those small but significant things shaped my understanding of leadership," Samson revealed.