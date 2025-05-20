Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: RR on top with quick wickets
Live New Update

CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: RR on top with quick wickets

CSK vs RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE: CSK lost two wickets early, but Ayush Mhatre (43) added 56 runs for the second wicket with R Ashwin to keep CSK in the match

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
CSK vs RR
CSK vs RR Live Score

3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
8:25 PM

8:25 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: 13 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 Wd 0 1 4 6 0; CSK 102/5 after 10 overs; Dewald Brevis 27 (12), Sivam Dube 2 (6)
 
Riyan Parag, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. He gives away 13 runs from the over.

8:19 PM

8:19 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: 11 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 1 0 1 6 WD WD 1; CSK 89/5 after 9 overs; Dewald Brevis 16 (8), Sivam Dube 1 (4)
 
Kwena Maphaka is back into the attack

Ball 6- Brevis keeps the strike with a single

Ball 6- WIDE

Ball 6- WIDE
 
Ball 5- No look flick from Brevis for six runs
 
Ball 4- Dube is off the mark with a single
 
Ball 3- Maphaka goes short and Dube is beaten by bounce. No run
 
Ball 2- Brevis takes a single to mid on
 
Ball 1- Play and a miss for Brevis

8:12 PM

8:12 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Yudvir gets his third wicket

Over Summary: 4 2 1 W 0 0; CSK 78/5 after 8 overs; Dewald Brevis 8 (4), Sivam Dube 0 (2)
 
Yudhvir Singh Charak is back into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Yudhvir goes shor and Dube lets it go
 
Ball 4- WICKET. Yudvir strikes again as Jadeja departs on 1
 
Ball 3- Brevis takes a single to long on
 
Ball 2- Brevis collects two runs to deep mid wcket
 
Ball 1- Brevis changes his gears and collects four runs to square of the wicket

8:06 PM

8:06 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Hasaranga strikes early after powerplay

Over Summary: 1 1 W 1 0 0; CSK 71/4 after 7 overs; Dewald Brevis 1 (1), R Jadeja 1 (4)
 
Wanindu Hasaranga, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Brevis is off the mark with a single
 
Ball 3- WICKET. Ashwin departs on 13. RR on top.
 
Ball 2- Jadeja takes a single to on side
 
Ball 1- Ashwin takes a single to backward square leg

8:01 PM

8:01 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Powerplay concludes

Over Summary: 1LB 4 4 4 W 0; CSK 68/3 after 6 overs;  R Ashwin 12 (5). R Jadeja 0 (1)
 
Tushar Deshpande is back into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- WICKET. Ayush's fiery innings comes to an end. Ayush Mhatre b Tushar Deshpande 43 (20)
 
Ball 4- Tushar goes short and Ayush cuts it over deep backward point for four runs
 
Ball 3- Ayush goes hard again and collects four runs to deep mid-wicket
 
Ball 2- Ayush swings the bat and sends the bat to backward square leg for four runs
 
Ball 1- 1 leg byes

7:55 PM

7:55 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: 50 up for CSK

Over Summary: 1 0 4 0 4 2; CSK 55/2 after 5 overs; Ayush Mhatre 31 (16), R Ashwin 12 (5)
 
Kwena Maphaka, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

Ball 6- Ayush takes two runs to end the over
 
Ball 5- Ayush clubs the ball to long on for a boundary
 
Ball 4- Ayush now drives the ball to mid wicket for no run
 
Ball 3- Ayush collects four runs to third man with an upper cut
 
Ball 2- Ayush drives the ball to short mid wicket for no run
 
Ball 1- Ashwin takes a single to square of the wicket

7:51 PM

7:51 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: CSK on fire

Over Summary: 1 1 4 6 1NB 6 4; CSK 44/2 after 4 overs; Ayush Mhatre 21 (11), R Ashwin 11 (4)
 
Yudhvir continues the attack

Ball 6- Ayush ends the over with a boundary. 24 runs from the over.

Ball 5- Ayush pulls the ball over deep mid wicket for six runs on free hit
 
Ball 5- No ball. 1 leg byes
 
Ball 4- Ashwin flicks the ball to deep mid wicket for six runs
 
Ball 3- Ashwin guides the ball to fine leg for four runs
 
Ball 2- Ayush takes a single to point
 
Ball 1- Ashwin is off the mark with a single to deep square leg

7:45 PM

7:45 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 4 0 4 0; CSK 20/2 after 3 overs; Ayush Mhatre 10 (8), R Ashwin 0 (0)
 
Tushar continues the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Ayush clubs the ball over long off for four runs
 
Ball 4- Ayush slams the ball to short mid-on but staright to fielder. No run
 
Ball 3- Tushar goes short and Ayush pulls the ball away for four runs to deep mid-wicket
 
Ball 2- Copy paste of last ball. No run
 
Ball 1- Ayush plays the ball to short cover for no run

7:41 PM

7:41 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Yudvir strikes twice in his first over

Over Summary: 1 4 0 W 0 W; CSK 12/2 after 2 overs; Ayush Mhatre 2 (2)
 
Yudhvir Singh comes into the attack

Ball 6- WICKET. Urvil departs on 0. Yudvir puts RR on top
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- WICKET. Conway lofts the ball to short mid wicket and Parag takes an easy catch. Devon Conway b Yudhvir 10 (8)
 
Ball 3- Conway pushes the ball to short covers for no run
 
Ball 2- Conway with a late cut collects four runs to third man
 
Ball 1- Ayush takes a single to deep backward point

7:34 PM

7:34 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: First over done

Over Summary: 1 2 4 0 0 0; CSK 7/0 after 1 over; Ayush Mhatre 1 (1), Devon Conway 6 (5)
 
Tushar Despande starts the attack for RR
 
Ball 6- Play and miss again. Good comeback from Tushar
 
Ball 5- Play and a miss for Conway. Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Conway opens the face of the bat and collects four runs to long off
 
Ball 2- Conway sends the ball to backward square leg with leg glance to collect two runs
 
Ball 1- Ouside edge to start the match and Ayush starts the match with a single to short third man

7:27 PM

7:27 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Match underway

Players of both teams have made their way to the ground as the IPL 2025 match between CSK and RR is now underway.

7:23 PM

7:23 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Riyan Parag on RR's campaign in IPL 2025

Before the match, Riyan Parag reflected on Rajasthan Royals' campaign, calling it a tough ride. He admitted that the team had lost four to five close games, which could have changed their position significantly had they gone the other way. Parag acknowledged that the team made mistakes and was now facing the consequences. Speaking about his own form, he said he had gotten several starts but failed to convert them, and believed that turning even half of those into big scores might have helped the team’s cause. He added that the rescheduling helped the batters slightly, but emphasized the need to be more clinical, respect conditions and bowlers, and put on a good show for the fans.

7:13 PM

7:13 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Impact players in the match

  • Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
  • Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore

7:12 PM

7:12 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: RR playing 11

RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal

7:07 PM

7:07 PM

IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: CSK playing 11

CSK playing 11: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
 
Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRajasthan Royals

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

