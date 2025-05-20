CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: RR on top with quick wickets

Home
CSK vs RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE: CSK lost two wickets early, but Ayush Mhatre (43) added 56 runs for the second wicket with R Ashwin to keep CSK in the match
|IPL 2025 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|GT
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0.795
|18
|2
|RCB
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0.482
|17
|3
|PBKS
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0.389
|17
|4
|MI
|12
|7
|5
|0
|1.156
|14
|5
|DC
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0.26
|13
|6
|KKR
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0.193
|12
|7
|LSG
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.469
|10
|8
|SRH
|12
|4
|7
|1
|-1.192
|9
|9
|RR
|13
|3
|10
|0
|-0.701
|6
|10
|CSK
|12
|3
|9
|0
|-0.992
|6
Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRajasthan Royals
First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST