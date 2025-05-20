CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Chennai looking to avoid 10th place finish, Toss at 7 PM IST
CSK vs RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Chennai come into this match with some momentum, having defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
CSK vs RR LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 20. The clash will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. This game holds no bearing on playoff qualification, as both teams have already been knocked out of contention, but pride and team development are still on the line.
CSK, currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just three wins in 12 games, have had a difficult campaign. However, they come into this match with some momentum, having defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing.
Rajasthan Royals are not far ahead, sitting second-last on the standings. They've lost 10 of their 13 matches and are on a three-game losing streak. With nothing to lose, both franchises are expected to rotate their squads, giving younger and benched players a chance to shine.
All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, as this could be his penultimate game of the season. Fans and players alike are rallying behind "Captain Cool," and the atmosphere in Delhi is expected to be electric. The emotional significance of possibly witnessing one of Dhoni’s final matches adds a special touch to the fixture.
IPL 2025: CSK vs RR playing 11:
CSK playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
RR playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande
CSK vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE toss:
The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.
CSK vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
CSK vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all live updates of the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match from Delhi here
6:36 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: IPL 2025 points table
6:27 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: RR's probable playing 11
RR playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande
6:20 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: CSK's probable playing 11
CSK playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
6:15 PM
IPL 2025 | CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of match number 62 of IPL 2025 between CSK and RR. Both teams, with just 6 points, are bottom-placed teams at the points table, and their only aim today is to win the match and avoid the wooden spoon finish. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:15 PM IST