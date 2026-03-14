CSK won't be using Rajinikanth's film songs in IPL 2026; Here's why

The popular Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has informed the Madras High Court that it will no longer use songs or background scores from films featuring superstar Rajinikanth in its promotional material. The assurance came during a hearing related to a copyright dispute filed by Sun TV Network.

The media company had approached the court alleging that CSK used copyrighted music and dialogues from Rajinikanth films in promotional content shared on its official social media accounts. According to the petition, certain background tracks and dialogues were used without obtaining proper permission from the rights holders.

Allegations of Copyright Infringement

In its complaint, Sun TV Network claimed that CSK’s promotional videos incorporated copyrighted audio tracks such as the “Harbour Gang” background music from the film Coolie and music associated with Jailer and Jailer 2. The petition also alleged that dialogues from Rajinikanth’s films were used in these promotional clips.

The company argued that the use of such content amounted to copyright infringement and sought legal intervention to stop the franchise from continuing this practice. It also requested damages of ₹1 crore for the alleged unauthorized use of the material.

Sun TV Network further contended that the use of these film tracks and dialogues helped promote CSK’s merchandise and promotional campaigns.

ALSO READ: Sunrisers Leeds sign Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed; Phoenix get Mustafizur Why teams need to be cautious with their social media channels these days? According to the petition, the popularity of Rajinikanth and the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander could significantly influence fan engagement and boost merchandise sales, particularly in southern India. Sports organizations and leagues need to exercise caution when using music in their content. What may appear to be a harmless decision, such as including a popular song in a promotional video or social media reel, can lead to copyright issues if the proper licensing for that specific platform has not been obtained.