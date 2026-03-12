IPL 2026: MI full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up for the 2026 Indian Premier League, aiming to etch their name in history. The franchise is targeting a record sixth IPL title as the league kicks off its 19th season.

Led by Hardik Pandya, the teams has plenty of experience in their ranks, with T20 World Cup winning captains Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma as well. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Expert panel to inspect Chinnaswamy stadium on March 13 Mumbai Indians last lifted the trophy in 2020, and the team will be determined to end the six-year title drought in 2026. A victorious campaign this season would make MI the first franchise in IPL history to win six championships, further cementing their legacy as one of the league’s most successful teams.Led by Hardik Pandya, the teams has plenty of experience in their ranks, with T20 World Cup winning captains Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma as well.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 full schedule Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 schedule Match Opponent Venue Date Time Match 2 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 29/03/26 19:30:00 Match 8 Delhi Capitals Delhi 04/04/26 15:30:00 Match 13 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 07/04/26 19:30:00 Match 20 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai 12/04/26 19:30:00 The Mumbai Indians had a strong showing in IPL 2025, with Hardik Pandya leading the team as captain. They gained momentum in the latter stages of the tournament, stringing together several wins to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, their championship ambitions ended when they were defeated by the Punjab Kings in the Eliminator.