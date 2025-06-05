Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Datanomics: RCB conquering 22 yards to topping billboards after IPL triumph

Datanomics: RCB conquering 22 yards to topping billboards after IPL triumph

With the wait for the title now over, the question arises whether brand RCB can eclipse the valuation of CSK and MI -- the top two franchises in the brand ecosystem in the recent past

RCB
premium
RCB has won its first title in 2025, but the team’s performance and stardom has helped its brand value drive past other teams
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:21 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) created history on Tuesday by winning its first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the 18th edition of the competition, giving a tribute to the Virat Kohli – the only player to play for a single franchise since the beginning of the league in 2008. With the wait for the title now over, the question arises whether  brand RCB can eclipse the valuation of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) — the top two franchises in the brand ecosystem in the recent past. 
 
Brand value of IPL franchises (in $ million)
 
RCB has won its first title in 2025, but the team’s performance and stardom has helped its brand value drive past other teams. They were only behind CSK and MI until 2024. The brand value of Punjab Kings, runners-up of the IPL 2025, is also expected to surge in the coming years 
 
Brand value of the IPL (in $ billion)
 
As the IPL concludes its 18th edition, its brand value is expected to surge. Started in 2008, the league was valued at $2 billion in 2009. The valuation reached $12 billion in 2024, more than doubling from $5.7 billion in 2019.  Two new teams — GT and LSG — were introduced in 2022 
 

Topics :Virat KohliIPL 2025Indian Premier LeagueCSKMumbai Indians

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

