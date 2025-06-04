Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB come out with official statement after Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

RCB come out with official statement after Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

Around 11 people have reportedly died following the stampede today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory parade for their IPL title win in Bengaluru.

RCB victory parade
RCB victory parade
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory parade at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ended in tragedy, with 11 people reportedly dead following a stampede ahead of the trophy celebration, the franchise has issued an official statement on social media. 
"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."
 
"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe." The post read.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RCB victory parade cancelled in Bengaluru, team to meet fans at stadium

Virat Kohli pens emotional message on Instagram post RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

Can Shreyas Iyer become the new 'Captain Cool' of the Indian cricket team?

Virat in tears, shows what winning the IPL means, says Ricky Ponting

RCB victory parade in Bengaluru: When and where to join the IPL 2025 party

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story