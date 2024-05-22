Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Eliminator IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today
RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Eliminator IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, Eliminator RR vs RCB Playing 11: It would be interesting to see if Tom Kohler-Cadmore continues to be Rajasthan Royals' top choice player for opening slot

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator RR vs RCB LIVE CRICKET SCORE
Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator RR vs RCB LIVE CRICKET SCORE. Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:39 PM IST
In Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. 
While RCB has won six matches in a row to come back from one win in eight games to 7 in 14 and make it to the playoffs, RR has been equally opposite in this regard, not winning any of their last five games. In terms of form, RCB are clear favourites in this game. 
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Eliminator Playing 11 prediction
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira]
RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj
Impact sub: Swapnil Singh
RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan's Sanju Samson and Bengaluru's Faf du Plesis will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the RR vs RCB Eliminator match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs RCB Eliminator live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Eliminator Live streaming
RR vs RCB Eliminator live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the RR vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

6:39 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Here's what the official pitch report says

6:29 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Toss half an hour away, people line up at Motera

6:26 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: What about the Ahmedabad weather?

6:25 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How will the pitch play in this game?

6:16 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: What has been Narendra Modi Stadium's record in IPL?

6:12 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Venue wise head to head between two teams

6:11 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: What has been the head to head record between two teams?

6:10 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: A look at the match-ups between the two teams

5:51 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Bengaluru batters have not been the best in IPL finals

5:39 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How has this season been the best for Kohli in powerplays

5:32 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous Trent Boult in the IPL finals

5:21 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How has Virat Kohli been in powerplays this season?

5:13 PM

IPL 2024: Welcome to the live blog of RR vs RCB Eliminator

6:39 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Here's what the official pitch report says

 
Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden in the official pitch report say, "Different pitch to the Qualifier. 61 meters on one side, 68 on the other, and 73 down the ground. Very similar to the pitch yesterday. It's quite dry, extremely firm, and maybe has a bit more grass cover."
 
"Last night was in contrast to what the groundsmen had informed us that there wasn't going to be dew. In my opinion, it dramatically affected the game last night. It's currently 43 degrees. The water in this wicket is something the groundsmen have had to control because of the heat. Last night remember, early up, there was a little bit of seam movement and little bit of swing. Otherwise, this wicket was high-scoring in the group stage," they added. 
 

6:29 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Toss half an hour away, people line up at Motera

 
The people have lined up in large numbers outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad and the queue is only getting longer as the toss is just half an hour away now. 

6:26 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: What about the Ahmedabad weather?

 
According to the weather forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in Ahmedabad on May 22. However, dew might play a role in the second innings due to high humidity.
 

6:25 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How will the pitch play in this game?

 
Nobody expected the Narendra Modi Stadium to help the ball swing like it did for Mitchell Strac in the play against Hyderabad. If it behaves in a similar fashion, Trent Boult would be licking his lips and hoping that Sanju Samson wins the toss and opts to bowl. 
 

6:16 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: What has been Narendra Modi Stadium's record in IPL?


Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 33
Matches won batting first 15
Matches won batting second 18
Average first innings total 167.76
Runs per over 8.62
Runs per wicket 28.21
Highest total recorded 233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023
Lowest total recorded 89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024

6:12 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Venue wise head to head between two teams


RR vs RCB head-to-head venue wise
Venues Matches played RR won RCB won No result Abandoned
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 - 2 - -
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 10 4 3 2 1
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1 - -
Newlands 1 - 1 - -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 1 1 - -
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 9 5 4 - -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1 - -
SuperSport Park 1 1 - - -
Wankhede Stadium 2 - 2 - -

6:11 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: What has been the head to head record between two teams?

 
In head-to-head battle, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an advantage as they have won 15 out of 31 matches against Rajasthan's 13.

Total matches played: 31
Rajasthan Royals won: 13
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15
No result: 2
Abandoned: 1

6:10 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: A look at the match-ups between the two teams

 
Virat has a positive matchup against Trent Boult, where he has scored 85 runs in 11 innings at an average of 85 because he has been dismissed only once by the Kiwi bowler. His strike rate against the left-arm seamer is also reasonable at 139.34.
 
Know more by clicking on the photo 

IPL 2024 eliminator RR vs RCB matchups. Photo: Sportzpics
 

5:51 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Bengaluru batters have not been the best in IPL finals


RCB Batter
 IPL Group Stages IPL Final Stages
Innings SR Ave Innings SR Ave
Virat Kohli 229 132 40.1 14 120 25.7
Dinesh Karthik 213 137 23.4 17 112 18.1
Faf du Plessis 123 137 39.8 14 131 28.7

5:39 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How has this season been the best for Kohli in powerplays


Virat Kohli’s Top-5 Powerplays in IPL
Season Innings Runs Balls Average Strifie Rate
IPL 2024 14 343 212 85.8 162
IPL 2018 12 247 177 61.75 140
IPL 2019 14 239 172 39.83 139
IPL 2023 14 301 220 75.25 137
IPL 2021 15 241 185 40.16 130

5:32 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous Trent Boult in the IPL finals


RR Bowler
 IPL Group Stages IPL Final Stages
Innings ER DR Innings ER DR
Trent Boult 92 8.4 19.9 9 7.4 16.5
Yuzvendra Chahal 148 7.9 16.7 9 7.3 21.6
Ravi Ashwin 184 7.1 25.2 22 7.5 24.2

5:21 PM

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE UPDATES: How has Virat Kohli been in powerplays this season?



Virat Kohli in Powerplay - IPL 2024
Matches Runs Balls Dismissals Average Strifie Rate
First 6 Matches 124 95 2 62 131
Last 8 Matches 219 117 2 109.5 187

5:13 PM

IPL 2024: Welcome to the live blog of RR vs RCB Eliminator

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsIPL

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News