RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Eliminator IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

In Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

While RCB has won six matches in a row to come back from one win in eight games to 7 in 14 and make it to the playoffs, RR has been equally opposite in this regard, not winning any of their last five games. In terms of form, RCB are clear favourites in this game.

IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Eliminator Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira]

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

Impact sub: Swapnil Singh

RR vs RCB Eliminator LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan's Sanju Samson and Bengaluru's Faf du Plesis will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the RR vs RCB Eliminator match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs RCB Eliminator live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Eliminator Live streaming

RR vs RCB Eliminator live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the RR vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2024 live score and match updates here