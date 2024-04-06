Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Fair Play of Virat: King Kohli in his elements during RR-RCB IPL.2024 match

Fair Play of Virat: King Kohli in his elements during RR-RCB IPL.2024 match

More than the runs that he was scoring,m it was the facial expression of Kohli and the way he was playing that made him trend on the internet

Virat Kohli vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 in Jaipur. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Virat Kohli smashed his third fifty of the season and continued to keep a tight hold on the Orange cap as he along with Faf du Plessis put on their first fifty and converted it into their 100-run opening partnership. 

However, more than the runs that he was scoring,m it was the facial expression of Kohli and the way he was playing that made him trend on the internet. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Different shades of Kohli 

While initially, Kohli was seen collecting a throw for the Royals, he got going eventually and played some of his well-known shots which included the pulls hot as well. 
Kohli faces Ashwin's carrom ball with a smile 

Against Kohli, Ravichandran Ashiwn was introduced into the attack in the powerplay and to avoid getting hit for runs, the Indian maestro bowled slinging carrom balls. One of them put Kohli on his toes as he went on his toes to make sure that the ball didn't touch his pad. After that Kohli was seen smiling to which Ashwin also reacted with a smile. 

Faf avoids risky singles and doubles
Kohli was looking his level best even in running and was seen making meme-type faces when his partner and RCB skipper at the other end avoided a risky single and a double as well.

Kohli eyeing a hundred 
Kohli is also eyeing a hundred after he was dropped by first Riyan Parag in his followthrough in the 10th over and then by Nandre Burger at point off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. 

The 125-run stand between Kohli and Faf was broken by Yuzvendra Chahal, who had to face a disappointment on the previous ball where Trent Boult dropped Faf du Plessis. 

Also Read

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

PKL 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers players list, price and live stream details

Explained: India down to 10 men in Rajkot Test! Impact on India's chances?

Who scored fastest fifty on debut in Test cricket history for India?

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ashwin set to rejoin Team India on Day 4 in Rajkot

IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: MI vs DC Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Fifty for Kohli, 100 up for Bengaluru

IPL 2024: MI vs DC head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: How Riyan Parag has been biggest boost for the Royals?

Mayank Yadav to Riyan Parag: Top 5 newsmakers of IPL 2024 first two weeks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Virat KohliIndian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story