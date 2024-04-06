Fair Play of Virat: King Kohli in his elements during RR-RCB IPL.2024 match

Virat Kohli smashed his third fifty of the season and continued to keep a tight hold on the Orange cap as he along with Faf du Plessis put on their first fifty and converted it into their 100-run opening partnership.

However, more than the runs that he was scoring,m it was the facial expression of Kohli and the way he was playing that made him trend on the internet.

Different shades of Kohli

While initially, Kohli was seen collecting a throw for the Royals, he got going eventually and played some of his well-known shots which included the pulls hot as well.

Kohli faces Ashwin's carrom ball with a smile

Against Kohli, Ravichandran Ashiwn was introduced into the attack in the powerplay and to avoid getting hit for runs, the Indian maestro bowled slinging carrom balls. One of them put Kohli on his toes as he went on his toes to make sure that the ball didn't touch his pad. After that Kohli was seen smiling to which Ashwin also reacted with a smile.

Faf avoids risky singles and doubles

Kohli was looking his level best even in running and was seen making meme-type faces when his partner and RCB skipper at the other end avoided a risky single and a double as well.

Kohli eyeing a hundred

Kohli is also eyeing a hundred after he was dropped by first Riyan Parag in his followthrough in the 10th over and then by Nandre Burger at point off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal.

The 125-run stand between Kohli and Faf was broken by Yuzvendra Chahal, who had to face a disappointment on the previous ball where Trent Boult dropped Faf du Plessis.