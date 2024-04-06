Mayank Yadav to Riyan Parag: Top 5 newsmakers of IPL 2024 first two weeks

The Indian Premier League (IPL) started on March 22 and so far, 18 matches (at the time of publishing this copy) have been completed. Nearly one-fourth of the IPL 2024 is finished, and we have arrived at the top five newsmakers in the first two weeks of the richest cricket league in the world.

Riyan Parag 2.0 is a Blockbuster Hit

Riyan Parag, who was dismal, to say the least in the IPL 2023 with only 78 runs to his credit and a best score of 20, has already made more than just amends. Parag, who came from a stunning season in domestic cricket, continued to ride his form, scoring two fifties in three matches and also grabbing the orange cap once.

With three-fourths of the IPL left, Parag can surely look to make his mark this season and grab the all-important place in the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

Mayank Yadav Rattles Everyone with Pace

The raw pace was missing from the Indian Premier League ever since Umran Malik's discovery in IPL 2019. However, Lucknow Super Giants unearthed yet another diamond from the stables of the Soinnet club in Delhi, which is known for producing famous cricketers.

West Delhi boy Mayank has made the heads swirl literally with his pace, bowling nine of his first 24 balls over 150 kmph. He continued in the same style in his second game too, as the 21-year-old now has six wickets from just two games, and everyone is talking about his pace.

Vintage Dhoni in Vizag

MS Dhoni, who gave up his captaincy to make the biggest headline on the eve of the start of the IPL 2024, was seen in his vintage avatar as he turned back the clock in Vizag.

The man with long swinging hair hit a 16-ball 37 and made the crowd go gaga at the same venue which had put him on the front pages of the newspapers back in 2005 when he had smashed 148 against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya and the Alleged Booing

Hardik Pandya, who has been given the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024, found himself in the wrong spot with fans not liking him as the leader of the blue and gold brigade.