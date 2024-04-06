Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: MI vs DC head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: MI vs DC head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head: Mumbai and Delhi have played eight matches at the Wankhede Stadium. While the hosts have won five, the Capitals have won three of them

MI vs DC IPL head to head stats, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In match 20 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Delhi Capitals Delhi (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7 (Sunday). It will be a day game starting at 3:30 pm IST. 

While Mumbai are yet to get off the mark, Delhi have also had only one win in their four matches. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


MI vs DC Head to head in IPL history

Mumbai and Delhi have played against each other in 33 matches. MI have a slight advantage in the head-to-head battle, winning 18 out of 33 matches, while Delhi won 15 games.

Total matches played: 33
Delhi Capitals won: 15
Mumbai Indians won: 18
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

MI vs DC head-to-head in Mumbai

Matches played: 8
Delhi Capitals: 3
Mumbai Mumbai Indians: 5

MI vs DC head-to-head in Delhi 

Matches played: 11
Delhi Capitals: 6
Mumbai Mumbai Indians: 5

Wankhede Stadium IPL record


Mumbai pitch report for MI vs DC match

Mumbai pitch is expected to support batters especially the batters in the second innings as out of the 110 matches that have ended in a result, teams batting second have won on 60 occasions as compared to teams batting first on 50 occasions. Since there is also movement in the air early in the evening, teams prefer to field first. 

However, it is a day game and because of that the conditions will not change much in either of the innings. As the pitch will get drier, it might help spinners, so the team could opt to bat first as well. 

Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs DC IPL match

There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Mumbai on April 7. However, the temperatures will be between 34 and 31 degrees Celsius with humidity increasing from 24 per cent at 3 pm to 40 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.

Also Read

Explained: IND vs NZ semis marred by pitch controversy in World Cup 2023

IPL 2024: MI vs RR head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 RR vs DC Highlights: Riyan, Avesh star as Royals win by 12 runs

DC vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2024: Narine, bowlers take Knight Riders to 106 run win

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB: How Riyan Parag has been biggest boost for the Royals?

Mayank Yadav to Riyan Parag: Top 5 newsmakers of IPL 2024 first two weeks

156 kmph and counting: How India created assembly line of fast bowlers

IPL 2024 today's match: RR vs RCB Playing 11, live match time,streaming

IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsWankhede StadiumIndian Premier LeagueIPLBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story