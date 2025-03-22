Home / Cricket / IPL / News / From 2008 to 2024: Check the full list of winners in IPL history here

From 2008 to 2024: Check the full list of winners in IPL history here

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been the most successful teams in the tournament with five titles each

IPL trophy
IPL trophy
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Seventeen seasons and seven champions later, India’s franchise-based cricket league is set to return with its new season, IPL 2025, on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens with a match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. So far, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been the most successful teams in the tournament with five titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders are in second place with three titles, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and Deccan Chargers (now SRH) are all tied in fourth place with one title each.
 
So before the 18th edition of India’s cricket carnival begins, let us take a look at the winners’ list from all the past 17 seasons.
 
2008: Rajasthan Royals 
The inaugural season of the IPL saw Rajasthan Royals, led by Shane Warne, script a fairytale victory. Chasing Chennai Super Kings’ 163/5, Rajasthan secured a thrilling three-wicket win. Shane Watson’s all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
 
2009: Deccan Chargers 
 
2010: Chennai Super Kings 
CSK secured their first IPL trophy by defeating Mumbai Indians in the final. A strong total of 168/5 proved too much for MI, who managed only 146/9. Sachin Tendulkar, despite ending on the losing side, was named Player of the Tournament.
 
2011: Chennai Super Kings 
CSK stamped their authority once again, posting 205/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and securing a massive 58-run victory. Chris Gayle’s explosive batting performances throughout the tournament won him the Player of the Tournament award.
 
2012: Kolkata Knight Riders 
KKR claimed their first-ever IPL title by chasing down Chennai Super Kings’ 190/3 with five wickets in hand. Sunil Narine’s spin wizardry played a crucial role in their triumph, earning him the Player of the Tournament award. 
 
2013: Mumbai Indians 
Mumbai Indians lifted their maiden IPL trophy with a commanding win over CSK. Defending 148/9, they restricted Chennai to just 125/9. Shane Watson, who had an outstanding season, was named Player of the Tournament.
 
2014: Kolkata Knight Riders 
KKR chased down Punjab Kings’ 199/4 to win their second title in style. Glenn Maxwell’s destructive batting made him the Player of the Tournament despite his team falling short in the final. 
 
2015: Mumbai Indians 
In yet another MI vs CSK final, Mumbai emerged victorious with a dominant 41-run win. Their total of 202/5 proved too much for CSK. Andre Russell’s all-round heroics won him the Player of the Tournament award.
 
2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad 
Sunrisers Hyderabad outplayed RCB in a high-scoring thriller, defending 208/7 to win by eight runs. Despite RCB falling short, Virat Kohli’s record-breaking season earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
 
2017: Mumbai Indians 
Mumbai Indians secured their third IPL title in dramatic fashion, winning by just one run against Rising Pune Supergiant. Sunil Narine once again dominated the season, winning Player of the Tournament for the second time.
 
2018: Chennai Super Kings 
Back from suspension, CSK chased down Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 178/6 with ease. Sunil Narine continued his IPL brilliance, bagging his third Player of the Tournament award.
 
2019: Mumbai Indians 
MI made history by defeating CSK yet again in a nail-biting final, winning by just one run. Andre Russell’s all-round excellence saw him win his second Player of the Tournament award.
 
2020: Mumbai Indians 
Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, IPL 2020 was held in the UAE. Mumbai Indians dominated Delhi Capitals in the final, comfortably chasing 157/5. Jofra Archer’s fiery bowling performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
 
2021: Chennai Super Kings 
CSK added another title to their collection, posting 192/3 and defeating KKR by 27 runs. Harshal Patel’s outstanding bowling throughout the season earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
 
2022: Gujarat Titans 
Debutants Gujarat Titans made an instant impact, chasing Rajasthan Royals’ 130/9 with ease. Jos Buttler, who was in sensational form, won the Player of the Tournament award.
 
2023: Chennai Super Kings 
CSK clinched their fifth title in a rain-affected final, chasing Gujarat Titans’ 214/4 under the DLS method. Shubman Gill’s remarkable performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
 
2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 
KKR dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, bowling them out for just 113 and chasing the target comfortably. Sunil Narine continued to showcase his brilliance, winning his fourth Player of the Tournament award.  Check full list of winners and  final's venues: 
Season Winner Winning Margin Runner-up Final Venue
2008 Rajasthan Royals Won by 3 wickets Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium
2009 Deccan Chargers Won by 6 runs RCB Wanderers Stadium
2010 Chennai Super Kings Won by 22 runs Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium
2011 Chennai Super Kings Won by 58 runs RCB M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Won by 5 wickets Chennai Super Kings M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
2013 Mumbai Indians Won by 23 runs Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Won by 3 wickets Punjab Kings M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
2015 Mumbai Indians Won by 41 runs Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won by 8 runs RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
2017 Mumbai Indians Won by 1 run Rising Pune Supergiant Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Cricket Stadium
2018 Chennai Super Kings Won by 8 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium
2019 Mumbai Indians Won by 1 run Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Cricket Stadium
2020 Mumbai Indians Won by 5 wickets Delhi Capitals Dubai Int'l Cricket Stadium
2021 Chennai Super Kings Won by 27 runs Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai Int'l Cricket Stadium
2022 Gujarat Titans Won by 7 wickets Rajasthan Royals Narendra Modi Stadium
2023 Chennai Super Kings Won by 5 wickets Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium
2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Won by 8 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
 
 
Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

