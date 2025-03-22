From 2008 to 2024: Check the full list of winners in IPL history here

Seventeen seasons and seven champions later, India’s franchise-based cricket league is set to return with its new season, IPL 2025, on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens with a match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. So far, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been the most successful teams in the tournament with five titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders are in second place with three titles, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and Deccan Chargers (now SRH) are all tied in fourth place with one title each.

So before the 18th edition of India’s cricket carnival begins, let us take a look at the winners’ list from all the past 17 seasons.

2008: Rajasthan Royals

The inaugural season of the IPL saw Rajasthan Royals, led by Shane Warne, script a fairytale victory. Chasing Chennai Super Kings’ 163/5, Rajasthan secured a thrilling three-wicket win. Shane Watson’s all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

2009: Deccan Chargers

2010: Chennai Super Kings

CSK secured their first IPL trophy by defeating Mumbai Indians in the final. A strong total of 168/5 proved too much for MI, who managed only 146/9. Sachin Tendulkar, despite ending on the losing side, was named Player of the Tournament.

2011: Chennai Super Kings

CSK stamped their authority once again, posting 205/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and securing a massive 58-run victory. Chris Gayle’s explosive batting performances throughout the tournament won him the Player of the Tournament award.

2012: Kolkata Knight Riders

ALSO READ: KKR vs RCB: What happened when the two teams last met in IPL opening match? KKR claimed their first-ever IPL title by chasing down Chennai Super Kings’ 190/3 with five wickets in hand. Sunil Narine’s spin wizardry played a crucial role in their triumph, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

2013: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians lifted their maiden IPL trophy with a commanding win over CSK. Defending 148/9, they restricted Chennai to just 125/9. Shane Watson, who had an outstanding season, was named Player of the Tournament.

2014: Kolkata Knight Riders

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming KKR chased down Punjab Kings’ 199/4 to win their second title in style. Glenn Maxwell’s destructive batting made him the Player of the Tournament despite his team falling short in the final.

2015: Mumbai Indians

In yet another MI vs CSK final, Mumbai emerged victorious with a dominant 41-run win. Their total of 202/5 proved too much for CSK. Andre Russell’s all-round heroics won him the Player of the Tournament award.

2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad outplayed RCB in a high-scoring thriller, defending 208/7 to win by eight runs. Despite RCB falling short, Virat Kohli’s record-breaking season earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

2017: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians secured their third IPL title in dramatic fashion, winning by just one run against Rising Pune Supergiant. Sunil Narine once again dominated the season, winning Player of the Tournament for the second time.

2018: Chennai Super Kings

Back from suspension, CSK chased down Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 178/6 with ease. Sunil Narine continued his IPL brilliance, bagging his third Player of the Tournament award.

2019: Mumbai Indians

MI made history by defeating CSK yet again in a nail-biting final, winning by just one run. Andre Russell’s all-round excellence saw him win his second Player of the Tournament award.

2020: Mumbai Indians

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, IPL 2020 was held in the UAE. Mumbai Indians dominated Delhi Capitals in the final, comfortably chasing 157/5. Jofra Archer’s fiery bowling performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

2021: Chennai Super Kings

CSK added another title to their collection, posting 192/3 and defeating KKR by 27 runs. Harshal Patel’s outstanding bowling throughout the season earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

2022: Gujarat Titans

Debutants Gujarat Titans made an instant impact, chasing Rajasthan Royals’ 130/9 with ease. Jos Buttler, who was in sensational form, won the Player of the Tournament award.

2023: Chennai Super Kings

CSK clinched their fifth title in a rain-affected final, chasing Gujarat Titans’ 214/4 under the DLS method. Shubman Gill’s remarkable performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

2024: Kolkata Knight Riders