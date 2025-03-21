IPL 2025: LSG full schedule, playing 11, SWOT analysis, live match timings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a relatively new team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having debuted in 2022, has had a promising start. They made a strong impact with a playoff finish in their inaugural season, maintaining the momentum in 2023 with a similar performance. However, 2024 saw a setback, with LSG finishing in 7th place.

Heading into the IPL 2025 season, the franchise made a bold move, releasing former captain KL Rahul and acquiring Rishabh Pant for a hefty sum of ₹27 crore in the auction. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was subsequently named the new captain of the team. As team gear up for the IPL 2025 season, Business Standard presents the SWOT analysis of LSG here:

LSG coming into IPL 2025 with a balanced line-up

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming LSG’s strength lies in its explosive batting lineup, with top-order players like Pant, Markram, Pooran, and Miller capable of taking on any opposition. The middle-order looks equally strong, ensuring depth in their batting. Additionally, the pace department is solid, with rising star Mayank Yadav, alongside established pacers Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan, providing a strong pace attack. The combination of powerful batting and pace bowling puts LSG in a strong position for IPL 2025.

Concerns in the Spin department

While LSG excels in their batting and pace, the spin department remains a concern. Ravi Bishnoi, the lead spinner in their squad, struggled in the 2024 season, conceding runs at an average of 8.77 per over and taking just 10 wickets in 14 matches. This underperformance from the primary spinner is a weak link in their otherwise solid squad, and the team will need to address this issue going forward.

Ayush Badoni’s role as a finisher

While the top and middle-order batting is promising, Ayush Badoni stands as a key player for LSG in the upcoming season. Known for his potential, Badoni has the opportunity to cement his role as a reliable finisher for the team. With the firepower in the top order, if Badoni can develop his finishing skills, he could be an invaluable asset for LSG in tight matches.

Injuries and absences from the squad:

One of the major concerns for LSG is the fitness of their key pacers—Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan. All three are recovering from injuries and are awaiting approval from the BCCI’s medical team. With Mayank’s history of injuries, this could pose a significant risk to LSG’s bowling strength. Furthermore, the hefty price tag on Rishabh Pant could create extra pressure on the captain, as expectations rise for him to lead the team to greater success after his record-breaking auction price.

Lucknow Super Giants full squad for IPL 2025

Full Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur likely to replace Mohsin Khan in LSG squad

LSG Playing 11 (probable): Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep.

LSG handed a decent draw:

Lucknow have a mixed set of fixtures and will begin their season away from home and will play their first game in Lucknow on April 1st at the Ekana Stadium. Rishabh Pant and co. will hope to take 2 away wins when they host the LSG fans for the first time this year.