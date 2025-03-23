SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Cummins & Parag to turn up for toss at 3 PM IST in Hyderabad
IPL 2025 live cricket score updates, SRH vs RR: Sanju Samson to play today's IPL match as an impact substitute as he is not cleared by NCA for doing keeping
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The runner-up of previous edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), under the inspirational leadership of Australian Pat Cummins start their IPL 2025 campaign today. With SRH set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, once again the chatter over Orange brigade's aggressive brand of cricket takes the centre stage. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained their core and added new fire power in their squad for IPL 2025 after the mega auction. Ishan Kishan has been a good addition and the former Mumbai Indians batter is expected to bat at number three after openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.
SRH had the third highest run-rate in the previous edition of IPL.
Best RR in IPL 2024: KKR - 10.7, RCB - 10.2, SRH - 10.0
Most sixes in IPL 2024: SRH - 178, RCB - 165, KKR – 141
Most 200+ totals in IPL 2024: SRH - 6, KKR/RCB - 6, DC - 5
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, will be led by Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson is expected to play as an Impact Substitute.
IPL 2025: SRH vs RR Playing 11
SRH Playing 11 (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan , Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby/Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami,
Impact Sub: Rahul Chahar/Jaydev Unadkat
RR Playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Impact Sub: Sanju Samson
SRH vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins and Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag will take place at 3 PM IST today.
SRH vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast with English commentary
SRH vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
2:31 PM
IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen can be the second fastest batter to complete 1000 runs in Indian Premier league. After having a very successful IPL 2024 season, Klaasen is just seven runs short of reaching 1000 runs in IPL and will be the second fastest to do so by balls taken.
Heinrich Klaasen in IPL: Inns - 32, Runs - 993, Balls - 590, Avg - 38.2, SR - 168, 50s/100s - 6/1
Fastest to 1000 runs by balls in IPL: Andre Russell - 545, Virender Sehwag - 604, Glenn Maxwell - 610, Chris Gayle – 615 (Klaasen has faced 590 balls till now)
2:20 PM
IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Will depleted bowling arsenal a problem?
Key Bowlers missing for both the teams
- SRH and RR have almost a new-look bowling unit for IPL 2025.
- For Royals, only Sandeep Sharma retains his place in the team, as Boult, Ashwin, Chahal and Avesh Khan who were their main set of bowlers last season moved out to other teams.
- For Sunrisers, their veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended his journey with the franchise, along with T Natarajan. The prominent new faces are the Sri Lanka spin duo, Hasaranga and Theekshana along with Jofra Archer. The experienced pacers, Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel akso joined the team.
2:14 PM
IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: The return of The Wall
- Ahead of the IPL 2025, the RR have roped in their former captain and T20 WC winning coach Rahul Dravid back into the side as a coach.
- Both Samson and Dravid share a special bond, as Samson made his IPL debut under Dravid’s captaincy back in 2013, and that’s when he came under the limelight, now he has grown to be the skipper of the side.
- Dravid was associated with Samson both as a captain & coach/mentor in his cricketing career, whether it be with Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils or the Indian cricket team. Both of them have a great understanding and know how to win – Samson was part of the Indian team that lifted the T20 WC last year under Dravid’s reins.
. (Photo: PTI)
2:08 PM
IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma
2:08 PM
IPL 2025 | SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan Royals squad
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore
2:05 PM
IPL 2025 today's first match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Hello and welcome to live coverage of SRH vs RR IPL match. As both the teams are gearing up for the first match of the tournament, stay tuned with Business Standard for all the latest news on SRH vs RR match.
First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 2:02 PM IST