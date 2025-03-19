IPL 2025 opening ceremony: How to book tickets for show before KKR vs RCB?

The IPL 2025 season is just around the corner, set to begin on March 22 with an exciting and glamorous opening ceremony. This year's event promises to be a high-energy spectacle, featuring top Bollywood stars and renowned music artists. Whether you're attending the ceremony live at Eden Gardens or tuning in from home via JioCinema or Star Sports, this grand occasion will certainly set the stage for a thrilling IPL 2025 season. Be sure to grab your tickets early and prepare for a memorable evening!

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its 18th season, fans are eagerly anticipating the grand opening ceremony. The 2025 opening event will blend cricket with top-notch entertainment, showcasing some of Bollywood’s biggest names and popular musicians. If you’re curious about the IPL 2025 opening ceremony’s date, performers, ticket details, and how to watch it live, here’s everything you need to know:

When is the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony is scheduled for March 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The ceremony will kick off at 6:00 PM IST, leading up to the much-anticipated first match of the season between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Who Are the Performers at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will feature a dazzling line-up of Bollywood celebrities and top music artists. Some of the confirmed and rumored performers include:

- Shraddha Kapoor

- Varun Dhawan

- Arijit Singh

- Disha Patani

- Shreya Ghoshal

- Karan Aujla

How to watch the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live?

If you can’t make it to Eden Gardens in person, you can still enjoy the excitement from home. The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on JioCinema and Star Sports.

How to Buy Tickets for the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

Tickets for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony are expected to range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the seating category and availability.

Where to buy tickets:

You can purchase tickets for the event through the following authorized platforms:

- BookMyShow

- Paytm Insider

- IPLT20.com (official IPL website)

- TicketGenie

How to book online tickets:

1. Visit one of the authorized ticket platforms.

2. Select the IPL 2025 opening ceremony event.

3. Choose your preferred seating category (General, VIP, Premium, etc.).

4. Enter your details and complete the payment.

5. You will receive a confirmation via SMS and email with your ticket information.

Offline Booking:

Stadium Box Offices: Tickets will be available at Eden Gardens a few days before the event.

Authorized Retail Outlets: Select stores across various cities will also sell tickets for the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.