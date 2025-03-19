IPL 2025: How to buy tickets for CSK vs MI match at Chepauk Stadium?

Chennai Super Kings will square off against Mumbai Indians in their much-awaited IPL 2025 opener on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The ticket sales for this exciting match will begin on March 19, 2025, at 10:15 AM through the official online platform, district.in.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 opening ceremony: How to book tickets for show before KKR vs RCB? Fans can choose from a variety of seating options with different price categories. The tickets for the C, D, and E Lower stands will be available for Rs 1,700, while those for the I, J, and K Upper stands will cost Rs 2,500. The C, D, and E Upper stands are priced at Rs 3,500, while tickets for the I, J, and K Lower stands are available for Rs 4,000. For those looking for a premium experience, the KMK Terrace seating is offered at Rs 7,500.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match Details:

Date and Time: The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be held on March 23 (Sunday) at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: The match will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai.

Ticket Sales Start: Online ticket booking for the CSK vs MI match will begin on March 19, 2025, at 10:15 AM IST.

How to Buy Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online via District (district.in).

Ticket Price Range: Ticket prices for the match will vary from Rs 1,700 to Rs 7,500 depending on the selected seating category