IPL 2025: How to buy tickets for CSK vs MI match at Chepauk Stadium?

For those looking for a premium experience, the KMK Terrace seating is offered at Rs 7,500.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings will square off against Mumbai Indians in their much-awaited IPL 2025 opener on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The ticket sales for this exciting match will begin on March 19, 2025, at 10:15 AM through the official online platform, district.in.
 
Fans can choose from a variety of seating options with different price categories. The tickets for the C, D, and E Lower stands will be available for Rs 1,700, while those for the I, J, and K Upper stands will cost Rs 2,500. The C, D, and E Upper stands are priced at Rs 3,500, while tickets for the I, J, and K Lower stands are available for Rs 4,000. For those looking for a premium experience, the KMK Terrace seating is offered at Rs 7,500. 
 
The online ticketing platform provides multiple user benefits, such as notifications for key games and events, options to save stories for future reading, and the ability to comment on each story. Additionally, users can manage their newsletter subscriptions easily and receive email notifications offering early access to discounts and exclusive offers.
 
A device limitation policy is in place on the platform, requiring users to log out from any excess devices if they are logged into more than three devices at once.
 
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match Details:

Date and Time: The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be held on March 23 (Sunday) at 7:30 PM IST.
Venue: The match will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai.
Ticket Sales Start: Online ticket booking for the CSK vs MI match will begin on March 19, 2025, at 10:15 AM IST.
How to Buy Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online via District (district.in).
Ticket Price Range: Ticket prices for the match will vary from Rs 1,700 to Rs 7,500 depending on the selected seating category
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

