Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss delayed due to bat weather; Covers are on again
LiveNew Update

GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss delayed due to bat weather; Covers are on again

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, GT vs KKR Playing 11: Gujarat might not tinker with their Playing 11 while Kolkata might change their playing 11 given Salt won't be available for selection in the playoffs

Anish Kumar New Delhi
GT vs KKR live cricket score
GT vs KKR live cricket score: GT vs KKR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

7:41 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Coin flip delayed

7:27 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: How a washed to dampen Gujarat's playoff hopes?

7:21 PM

GT vs KKR | Ahmedabad weather live updates

7:16 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES

7:10 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Covers are coming off

7:08 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Covers are on

6:54 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES

6:52 PM

IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches

6:41 PM

Key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

6:29 PM

Gujarat vs Kolkata head-to-head stats venue-wise

6:22 PM

GT vs KKR head-to-head in Ahmedabad

6:11 PM

Key bowling and fielding milestones to look forward in today's match

6:00 PM

Key batting stats to look forward for today's match

5:48 PM

How the stats stack up at Narendra Modi Stadium?

5:46 PM

GT vs KKR head-to-head stats in last three meetings

5:31 PM

GT vs KKR head-to-head stats

5:28 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: GT vs KKR

7:41 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Coin flip delayed

The covers are firmly on and according to latest update, the drizzle has become heavier. The floodlights are functioning at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

7:27 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: How a washed to dampen Gujarat's playoff hopes?

Since the toss has been delayed due to bad weather. A washout will certainly end, Gujarat's chance for making into the playoffs. 

CHECK THE SCENARIOS FOR IPL 2024 PLAYOFF QUALIFICATION HERE
Gujarat Titans

7:21 PM

GT vs KKR | Ahmedabad weather live updates

The floot lights are not working at the moment and the bad news is that the covers are back on again. There has been few instances of lightning and that may be the reason behind some of the floodlights being not switched on yet.

7:16 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES

As per the live visuals from the Satdium, Sai Sudharsan is seen playing football, which means it is not raining at the moment, during the warm ups.

7:10 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Covers are coming off

It is quite gloomy at the Narendra Modi Stadium but covers are coming. There were some water on the covers. It remains to seen whether how much time it would take by the groundstaff to keep the ground ready for the match.

7:08 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Covers are on

It is not raining at the moment at Narendra Modi Stadium but covers are on. There is some instances of lightening. It is also very gloomy at the moment. Stay tuned for latest updates.

6:54 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The toss between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders have been delayed due to bad weather. The covers are on as it has been raining in Ahmedabad.

6:52 PM

IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches


IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 4
Matches won batting second 6
Average first innings score 188.7
Average first innings winning score 195.55
Average powerplay score 57.6
Average death-over score 53
 

IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 4
Matches won batting second 6
Average first innings score 188.7
Average first innings winning score 195.55
Average powerplay score 57.6
Average death-over score 53
 

6:41 PM

Key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 33
Matches won batting first 15
Matches won batting second 18
Average first innings total 172.85
Runs per over 8.62
Runs per wicket 28.21
Highest total recorded 233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023
Lowest total recorded 89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024
 

6:29 PM

Gujarat vs Kolkata head-to-head stats venue-wise

GT vs KKR head-to-head venue wise
Venues Matches played GT won KKR won
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 -
Eden Gardens 1 1 -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1

6:22 PM

GT vs KKR head-to-head in Ahmedabad

 

  • Matches played: 1
  • Gujarat Titans won: 0
  • Kolkata Knight Riders won: 1
  • Abandoned: 0

6:11 PM

Key bowling and fielding milestones to look forward in today's match

Bowling and Fielding Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
Rashid Khan 1 Wicket 150 IPL Wickets
Mitchell Starc 4 Wickets 50 IPL Wickets
Shreyas Iyer 2 Catches 50 IPL Catches
Andre Russell 1 Wicket 100 IPL Wickets in India
Varun Chakravarthy 5 Wickets 100 T20 Wickets
Nitish Rana 2 Catches 50 T20 Catches
Mohit Sharma 1 Wicket 30 IPL Wickets in Ahmedabad

6:00 PM

Key batting stats to look forward for today's match

Batting and Match Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
Sunil Narine 1 Match 150th IPL Matches in India
Sunil Narine 4 Sixes 100 IPL Sixes
Sunil Narine 5 Fours 400 T20 Fours
Shubman Gill 47 Runs 1000 IPL Runs in Ahmedabad
Shubman Gill 70 Runs 2500 IPL Runs in India
Shubman Gill 5 Sixes 100 IPL Sixes
Shubman Gill 6 Sixes 50 T20 Sixes in Ahmedabad
Sunil Narine 1 Match 150th IPL Matches in India
Andre Russell 16 Runs 2500 IPL Runs
Andre Russell 1 Six 200 IPL Sixes in India
Rahul Tewatia 3 Sixes 50 IPL Sixes
Rinku Singh 4 Sixes 50 IPL Sixes
Nitish Rana 2 Fours 400 T20 Fours
Sai Sudharsan 69 Runs 1000 IPL Runs for GT
David Miller 66 Runs 1000 IPL Runs for GT
Rahul Tewatia 8 Runs 500 IPL Runs for GT

5:48 PM

How the stats stack up at Narendra Modi Stadium?

IPL at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Tie Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since IPL 2021 22 9 13 0 177 193 7.99
Since IPL 2023 15 7 8 0 187 198 8.64
This IPL 6 2 4 0 175 200 8.25

5:46 PM

GT vs KKR head-to-head stats in last three meetings

Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2023-04-29 GT win by 7 wickets Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR - 179/7 (20.0) GT - 180/3 (17.5) Group
2023-04-09 KKR win by 3 wickets Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad GT - 204/4 (20.0) KKR - 207/7 (20.0) Group
2022-04-23 GT win by 8 runs Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai GT - 156/9 (20.0) KKR - 148/8 (20.0) Group

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.  Shubman Gill's return to form will provide a big boost to Titans today.
Gill and Sai Sudharsan's twin centuries were the cornerstone of the hosts' huge total in GT's previous match and their role will be crucial once again as they face KKR, which has become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
As many as seven teams are still in the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. While Rajasthan Royals (16) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14) are well-placed at second and third position, four teams -- CSK, RCB, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants -- are at 12 points each.
GT are at 10 points and can reach a maximum of 14 points.
With a negative net run-rate, GT's chance are the least and it will take a miracle for the former champions to sneak into the top four. However, one thing is clear, GT will once again have to play out of their skin and register big wins to keep their mathematical chances alive.
Coming back to team dynamics, Gujarat might not tinker with their Playing 11 from previous match while Kolkata might change their playing 11 given Phil Salt won't be available for selection in the playoffs.
IPL 2024: GT vs KKR Playing 11 prediction
GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.
KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Knight Riders' skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of GT vs KKR match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs KKR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages. Check IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule here
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live streaming
GT vs KKR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 live score and match updates here  Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here

Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News