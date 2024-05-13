Business Standard
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, GT vs KKR Playing 11: Gujarat might not tinker with their Playing 11 while Kolkata might change their playing 11 given Salt won't be available for selection in the playoffs

Image Anish Kumar New Delhi
GT vs KKR live cricket score

GT vs KKR live cricket score: GT vs KKR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.  Shubman Gill's return to form will provide a big boost to Titans today.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan's twin centuries were the cornerstone of the hosts' huge total in GT's previous match and their role will be crucial once again as they face KKR, which has become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.


As many as seven teams are still in the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. While Rajasthan Royals (16) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14) are well-placed at second and third position, four teams -- CSK, RCB, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants -- are at 12 points each.

GT are at 10 points and can reach a maximum of 14 points.

With a negative net run-rate, GT's chance are the least and it will take a miracle for the former champions to sneak into the top four. However, one thing is clear, GT will once again have to play out of their skin and register big wins to keep their mathematical chances alive.

Coming back to team dynamics, Gujarat might not tinker with their Playing 11 from previous match while Kolkata might change their playing 11 given Phil Salt won't be available for selection in the playoffs.

IPL 2024: GT vs KKR Playing 11 prediction

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Knight Riders' skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of GT vs KKR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs KKR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

Check IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule here

IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live streaming

Check the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here
5:48 PM

How the stats stack up at Narendra Modi Stadium?

IPL at Venue Matches Won - Bat 1st Win - Bat 2nd Tie Avg 1st Innings Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score Sixes per Innings
Since IPL 2021 22 9 13 0 177 193 7.99
Since IPL 2023 15 7 8 0 187 198 8.64
This IPL 6 2 4 0 175 200 8.25

5:46 PM

GT vs KKR head-to-head stats in last three meetings

Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2023-04-29 GT win by 7 wickets Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR - 179/7 (20.0) GT - 180/3 (17.5) Group
2023-04-09 KKR win by 3 wickets Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad GT - 204/4 (20.0) KKR - 207/7 (20.0) Group
2022-04-23 GT win by 8 runs Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai GT - 156/9 (20.0) KKR - 148/8 (20.0) Group

5:31 PM

GT vs KKR head-to-head stats

Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - GT Wins - KKR Super Over Wins
- GT		 Super Over Wins
- KKR		 No Result
All 3 2 1 0 0 0
Since 2021 3 2 1 0 0 0
At Venue 1 0 1 0 0 0

5:28 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: GT vs KKR

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Gujarat vs Kolkata match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

