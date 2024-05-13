GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, GT vs KKR Playing 11: Gujarat might not tinker with their Playing 11 while Kolkata might change their playing 11 given Salt won't be available for selection in the playoffs
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill's return to form will provide a big boost to Titans today.
Gill and Sai Sudharsan's twin centuries were the cornerstone of the hosts' huge total in GT's previous match and their role will be crucial once again as they face KKR, which has become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
As many as seven teams are still in the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. While Rajasthan Royals (16) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14) are well-placed at second and third position, four teams -- CSK, RCB, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants -- are at 12 points each.
GT are at 10 points and can reach a maximum of 14 points.
With a negative net run-rate, GT's chance are the least and it will take a miracle for the former champions to sneak into the top four. However, one thing is clear, GT will once again have to play out of their skin and register big wins to keep their mathematical chances alive.
Coming back to team dynamics, Gujarat might not tinker with their Playing 11 from previous match while Kolkata might change their playing 11 given Phil Salt won't be available for selection in the playoffs.
IPL 2024: GT vs KKR Playing 11 prediction
GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.
KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
GT vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Knight Riders' skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of GT vs KKR match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs KKR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
Check IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule here
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live streaming
GT vs KKR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here
5:48 PM
How the stats stack up at Narendra Modi Stadium?
|IPL at Venue
|Matches
|Won - Bat 1st
|Win - Bat 2nd
|Tie
|Avg 1st Innings
|Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score
|Sixes per Innings
|Since IPL 2021
|22
|9
|13
|0
|177
|193
|7.99
|Since IPL 2023
|15
|7
|8
|0
|187
|198
|8.64
|This IPL
|6
|2
|4
|0
|175
|200
|8.25
5:46 PM
GT vs KKR head-to-head stats in last three meetings
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|Stage
|2023-04-29
|GT win by 7 wickets
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|KKR - 179/7 (20.0)
|GT - 180/3 (17.5)
|Group
|2023-04-09
|KKR win by 3 wickets
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|GT - 204/4 (20.0)
|KKR - 207/7 (20.0)
|Group
|2022-04-23
|GT win by 8 runs
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
|GT - 156/9 (20.0)
|KKR - 148/8 (20.0)
|Group
5:31 PM
GT vs KKR head-to-head stats
|Head to Head - IPL
|Matches
|Wins - GT
|Wins - KKR
|
Super Over Wins
- GT
|
Super Over Wins
- KKR
|No Result
|All
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Since 2021
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|At Venue
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
5:28 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: GT vs KKR
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Gujarat vs Kolkata match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:27 PM IST