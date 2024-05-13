IPL 2024: DC-LSG head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, Kotla pitch report

In Match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to keep their themselves in the contention of IPL playoffs when they play against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 14 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, Delhi's chances for playoff spot hinges on the other results, but first, they have to win the match with big margin against LSG before hoping for fortunes to turn in their way in the final week of league phase.
DC vs LSG Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Super Giants have an advantage with two wins in three matches against Delhi's one.
- Total matches played: 3
- Delhi Capitals won: 1
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
DC vs LSG head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
This will be first time when DC and Lucknow has playing a match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
DC vs LSG head-to-head in Lucknow
- Matches played: 2
- Delhi Capitals won: 1
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
- Abandoned: 0
Delhi vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise
|DC vs LSG head-to-head stats venue-wise
|Venues
|Total matches played
|DC won
|LSG win
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|-
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|-
|1
Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats
|Arun Jaitley Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|88
|Matches won batting first
|41
|Matches won batting second
|46
|Average first innings total
|166.51
|Runs per over
|8.49
|Runs per wicket
|27.43
|Highest total recorded
|266/7 by SRH vs DC in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|83/10 by DC vs CSK in 2013
|IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|10
|Matches won batting second
|0
|Average first innings score
|211
|Average first innings winning score
|226.5
|Average powerplay score
|59
|Average death-over score
|54
IPL 2024 key toss stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium
- Matches: 4
- Matches won batting first: 4
- Matches won batting second: 0
- Average first innings total: 242
- Average second innings total: 217
Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for DC vs LSG match
Kotla wicket is expected to be batting friendly and an high-scoring game is on the cards.
New Delhi weather forecast during DC vs LSG IPL match
According weathe forecast, there is chance of rainfall on the eve of the match. However, it doesn't rain a day before, the inclement weather conditions might disrupt the game on matchday.