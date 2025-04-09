Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Jofra Archer gets the early breakthrough, Gill departs on 2
IPL 2025 GT vs RR LIVE SCORE: Gujarat will be looking to register another home win to go top of the table while RR will look to cause an upset in Ahmedabad tonight.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Gujarat Titans are taking on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Sanju Samson won the toss for RR and have put Gujarat Titans on bating duties first tonight.
 
Gujarat Titans will aim to rise to the top of the points table with a win in front of their home crowd. After a narrow 11-run loss to Punjab Kings in their opening match, Gujarat has been in excellent form, securing three consecutive victories against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their most recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj shone with a four-wicket haul, while captain Shubman Gill guided the team home with an unbeaten half-century, helping Gujarat chase down a 153-run target with seven wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare.
 
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2025 campaign with two losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they have made a strong recovery with victories over Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Their most recent win came against Punjab Kings, where they secured a 50-run victory in Mullanpur. Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan will be looking to extend their winning streak and continue their climb up the points table. 
 
IPL 2025: GT vs RR Playing 11
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11: Sanju Samson (c&wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande.
  IPL 2025 Points TableIPL 2025 Match Schedule 
Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
RR Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma/ Arshad Khan
 
GT vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST today.
 
GT vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
 The live telecast for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast GT vs RR match with English commentary
 
GT vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: 
 
The live streaming for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

7:56 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 18 runs from the over!

Over Summary wd 0 4 wd 4 1 1 4; GT 49/1 after 5 overs; Jos Buttler 9 (8)  Sai Sudharshan 35 (19)
 
Tushar into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Sai ends the over with a boundary towards back point.
 
Ball 5 - Jos takes a single down the ground.
 
Ball 4 - Sai takes a quick single towards back point.
 
Ball 3 - A wide ball is followed by a boundary this time down the ground.
 
Ball 2 - He scoops the ball behind the keeper again for a boundary.
 
Ball 1 - A wide ball is followed by a block.

7:51 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 10 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 6 2 1 0; GT 31/1 after 4 overs; Jos Buttler 8 (7)  Sai Sudharshan 18 (13)
 
Farooqi continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - He takes a single towards point
 
Ball 4 - He takes 2 runs towards square.
 
Ball 3 - Sai lifts it towards third man for a brilliant SIX.
 
Ball 2 - He takes a single towards backward sq. leg.
 
Ball 1 - Jos leaves the outside off stump delivery.

7:46 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 2 4 1 0; GT 21/1 after 3 overs; Jos Buttler 7 (6)  Sai Sudharshan 11 (11)
 
Archer continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Sai ends the over with a block
 
Ball 5 - Jos gets another single towards square this time.
 
Ball 4 - He gets FOUR towards point this time.
 
Ball 3 - He gets off the mark with 2 runs towards backward sq. leg
 
Ball 2 - Buttler comes in to bat and leaves the bouncer.
 
Ball 1 - Gill is clean bowled by Archer.

7:41 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Archer cleans up Gill!

Jofra Archer has clean bowled Shubman Gill as the GT skipper loses his wicket in the 3rd over.

7:40 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 0 4 2 0; GT 14/0 after 2 overs; Shubman Gill 2 (2)  Sai Sudharshan 11 (10)
 
Farooqi into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Sai ends the over with a dot ball
 
Ball 5 - He takes 2 runs towards point again.
 
Ball 4 - A slice towards point for a FOUR this time.
 
Ball 3 - He pushes again towards long on but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 2 - Sai pushes towards mid on but no run.
 
Ball 1 - A single by Gill towards covers.

7:35 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 1 wd 1 0 4; GT 7/0 after 1 over; Shubman Gill 1 (1)  Sai Sudharshan 5 (5)
 
Jofra Archer begins the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a boundary behind the keeper.
 
Ball 5 - A LBW appeal by RR but umpire says no against Sai.
 
Ball 4 - A wide ball is followed by a single to get off the mark.
 
Ball 3 - A single to get off the mark this time.
 
Ball 2 - He is beaten again by the ball zipping past outside off stump.
 
Ball 1 - Sai leaves the first ball outside off stump.

7:18 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball in Ahmdeabad as the anticipation build up for the top of the table clash.

7:07 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma
 
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Sanju Samson wins the toss!

RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat in Ahmedabad tonight

6:45 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

The coin toss is just 15 minutes away in Ahmedabad with Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson leading the sides on the night.

6:40 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE UPDATES: RR aiming to level with GT!

Rajasthan are currently in 7th place and could go level with the hosts tonight on 6 points if they manage to spring an upset away from home.

6:24 PM

IPL 2025 | GT vs RR LIVE UPDATES: GT eyeing top spot tonight!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Shubman Gill and co. have the chance to go to the top of the table if they win agianst RR at home tonight. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

