GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Jofra Archer gets the early breakthrough, Gill departs on 2

Gujarat Titans are taking on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Sanju Samson won the toss for RR and have put Gujarat Titans on bating duties first tonight.

Gujarat Titans will aim to rise to the top of the points table with a win in front of their home crowd. After a narrow 11-run loss to Punjab Kings in their opening match, Gujarat has been in excellent form, securing three consecutive victories against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their most recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj shone with a four-wicket haul, while captain Shubman Gill guided the team home with an unbeaten half-century, helping Gujarat chase down a 153-run target with seven wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 GT vs RR: Ahmedabad pitch report and Narendra Modi Stadium stats On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2025 campaign with two losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they have made a strong recovery with victories over Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Their most recent win came against Punjab Kings, where they secured a 50-run victory in Mullanpur. Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan will be looking to extend their winning streak and continue their climb up the points table.

IPL 2025: GT vs RR Playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Sanju Samson (c&wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande. Impact Subs: Sandeep Sharma IPL 2025 Points Table | IPL 2025 Match Schedule Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna RR Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma/ Arshad Khan

GT vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST today.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast GT vs RR match with English commentary

GT vs RR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.