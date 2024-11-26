Arshdeep to Shami: Most expensive Indian fast bowlers in IPL 2025 auction

The IPL 2025 mega auction witnessed many Indian fast bowlers fetch the big bucks this time as compared to the last auction where the focus was more on the overseas ones.

The emphasis on pacers seemed to be the agenda of many of the teams who had pacers among their top 4 or 5 buys at the end of the auction. ALSO READ: Rasikh Dar to Suyash: Most expensive uncapped players in IPL 2025 auction Most expensive Indian pacers in IPL 2025 auction Sr. No. Player Winning Bid Team 1 Arshdeep Singh ₹18,00,00,000.00 Punjab Kings 2 Mohd Siraj ₹12,25,00,000.00 Gujarat Titans 3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar ₹10,75,00,000.00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 T Natarajan ₹10,75,00,000.00 Delhi Capitals 5 Mohd Shami ₹10,00,00,000.00 SunRisers Hyderabad 6 Avesh Khan ₹9,75,00,000.00 Lucknow Super Giants 7 Prasidh Krishna ₹9,50,00,000.00 Gujarat Titans 8 Deepak Chahar ₹9,25,00,000.00 Mumbai Indians 9 Mukesh Kumar ₹8,00,00,000.00 Delhi Capitals 10 Akash Deep ₹8,00,00,000.00 Lucknow Super Giants 11 Harshal Patel ₹8,00,00,000.00 SunRisers Hyderabad Mohammad Siraj (Rs 12.25 Crore to Gujarat Titans) While the beginning of the auction saw Arshdeep Singh fetch Rs 18 Crores and going back to Punjab Kings, the following proceedings also had multiple pacers get sold at hefty amounts over the 2 days.The emphasis on pacers seemed to be the agenda of many of the teams who had pacers among their top 4 or 5 buys at the end of the auction.

Siraj would be shifting bases from RCB to Gujarat Titans as they bought him for Rs 12.25 Crores in the IPl 2025 auction. He would miss playing with his role model Virat Kohli now but would relish the opportunity ahead.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 Crore to RCB)

The experienced Indian pacer was seemingly targeted by the Challengers as their prime bowler in the auction with the franchise going full steam in the bidding process for him.

T Natarajan (Rs 10.75 Crore to DC)

More From This Section

A reliable source of wickets for SRH earlier, Natarajan will be a decent asset for the Delhi Capitals who also have Mitchell Starc in their squad now.

Mohd Shami (Rs 10 Crore to SRH)

Despite of his long injury haul recently, former GT bowler Shami was valued highly in the auction and got himself Rs 10 Crores which saw him go to SunRisers Hyderabad this time.