I was frustrated with my situation despite IPL win with KKR, says Iyer

The Indian cricket team last Sunday created history when they won the ICC Champions Trophy for the third time after defeating New Zealand in the final by four wickets. While the Men in Blue had different heroes in every game, one player who constantly stood up to take responsibility whenever the team needed was India’s number four batter, Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 243 runs and played crucial knocks in both the semifinal and final. The batter spoke to the media after the win, mentioning that he was a little frustrated after losing the ODI World Cup final and the BCCI’s central contract. He also believed that despite winning KKR the IPL 2024 trophy and his performances in domestic cricket, he was still not getting enough acknowledgment for his efforts.

A roller-coaster year for Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been on an incredible journey since January 2024, facing both setbacks and triumphs. After being dropped from the BCCI’s central contracts list, he bounced back by leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title. More recently, he played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory, earning praise from captain Rohit Sharma, who referred to him as the "silent hero" of the tournament.

KKR glory but no retention

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Kohli's strike rate debate - unfair criticism or tactical play? Despite captaining KKR to an IPL title in 2024, Shreyas was not retained by the franchise. However, he found a new team in Punjab Kings, who picked him up for a record-breaking Rs 26.75 crore in the mega auction. He will now lead the side in the upcoming season.

Stepping up in the Champions Trophy

Throughout the Champions Trophy 2025, Shreyas consistently delivered under pressure. He scored 243 runs in five matches, with his highest being 79 against New Zealand in the group stage. In the final against the same opponent, he played a crucial role in stabilising the innings after India lost early wickets, ensuring their path to victory.

Personal growth and hard work paying off

Looking back on his journey, Shreyas described the past few months as fulfilling, saying his hard work was finally producing results. He mentioned that after being dropped from the central contracts list, he reassessed his approach, identified areas for improvement, and worked extensively on his fitness and skill set. He emphasised that creating a structured routine and staying committed to it had been instrumental in his resurgence.

Overcoming challenges with self-belief

Shreyas admitted that while he never felt frustrated about his situation, his primary goal had been to win the IPL. He noted that he did not receive the level of recognition he expected after leading KKR to the title but remained focused on maintaining self-integrity and working hard, even when no one was watching.

Not getting credited for his efforts

Acknowledging that his contributions on the field were sometimes overlooked, Shreyas stated that, for him, recognition was more about respect for his efforts. While he felt that his performances in difficult conditions were not always highlighted, he expressed satisfaction with the impact he had made.

With renewed confidence, Shreyas Iyer is now set to lead Punjab Kings in the IPL, eager to continue his impressive comeback.