IPL 2025: Kohli's strike rate debate - unfair criticism or tactical play?

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gets ready to kick off on March 22 with a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Virat Kohli remains at the centre of discussions. Despite being one of the most consistent performers for RCB in IPL 2024, Kohli's strike rate became a talking point last season.
Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, several cricketing greats defended Kohli, dismissing the criticism as unwarranted.
Graeme Smith: “The criticism was completely unfair. He single-handedly carried RCB’s batting lineup when others around him weren’t delivering.”
AB de Villiers: “The scrutiny over his strike rate was ridiculous. He played exactly how his team needed him to. When he trusts his partner at the other end, he plays freely. Otherwise, he takes on the responsibility of anchoring.”
Scott Styris: “His strike rate wasn’t an issue in the powerplay. The challenge was after that, where he needed to shift gears.”
Shane Watson: “He knew that if he didn’t increase his scoring rate and take more risks, he would be left behind in the modern T20 game.”
Virat Kohli batting & fielding Stats in IPL history
Year
Mat
No
Runs
HS
Avg
BF
SR
100
50
4s
6s
CT
Career
252
37
8004
113
38.67
6065
131.97
8
55
705
272
115
2024
15
3
741
113*
61.75
479
154.7
1
5
62
38
8
2023
14
2
639
101*
53.25
457
139.82
2
6
65
16
13
2022
16
1
341
73
22.73
294
115.99
0
2
32
8
9
2021
15
1
405
72*
28.92
339
119.46
0
3
43
9
8
2020
15
4
466
90*
42.36
384
121.35
0
3
23
11
3
2019
14
0
464
100
33.14
328
141.46
1
2
46
13
5
2018
14
3
530
92*
48.18
381
139.1
0
4
52
18
8
2017
10
0
308
64
30.8
252
122.22
0
4
23
11
6
2016
16
4
973
113
81.08
640
152.03
4
7
83
38
6
2015
16
5
505
82*
45.9
386
130.82
0
3
35
23
7
2014
14
1
359
73
27.61
294
122.1
0
2
23
16
7
2013
16
2
634
99
45.28
457
138.73
0
6
64
22
7
2012
16
2
364
73*
28
326
111.65
0
2
33
9
7
2011
16
4
557
71
46.41
460
121.08
0
4
55
16
7
2010
16
2
307
58
27.9
212
144.81
0
1
26
12
3
2009
16
2
246
50
22.36
219
112.32
0
1
22
8
9
2008
13
1
165
38
15
157
105.09
0
0
18
4
2
RCB’s management: Are they focused on winning?
RCB’s team management has also come under scrutiny, with former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad questioning their approach to team-building.
“How a team is managed makes all the difference,” Prasad said. “Other teams are trusting local talent—why isn’t RCB doing the same? Are they building a brand, or are they truly focused on winning? They need to get the best out of their players, which hasn’t happened so far.”
Despite their late-season resurgence in IPL 2024, RCB’s inability to clinch the title remains a concern, leading to ongoing debates about their squad composition and management strategies.
The evolution of Virat Kohli
Experts believe that Kohli is still evolving, even at this stage of his career.
Aakash Chopra: “He keeps adapting, improvising, and pushing his limits—that’s what champions do.”
Mike Hesson: “He’s added the slog sweep in the middle overs, recognising the need to accelerate rather than just rotating strike.”
AB de Villiers: “It’s great to see him step out of his comfort zone and explore new shots. Winning the IPL with RCB would be the perfect finishing touch to his incredible career.”
Robin Uthappa: “Growth has always been a part of his journey. It was never a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ he would integrate new shots like the slog sweep.”
RCB’s miraculous run in IPL 2024 and hopes for 2025
Despite a turbulent start to IPL 2024, RCB staged a remarkable comeback, defying expectations to qualify for the playoffs.
Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee said in the JioHotstar special show that when he picked RCB to go long in the IPL 2024 everybody laughed at him. "Everyone wrote them off, but I picked them to win. People laughed at me, but you saw how far they came," Lee said.
While RCB fell short of winning the title, their spirited performances left an impact, raising hopes for a strong campaign in IPL 2025.