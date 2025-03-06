IPL 2025: Kohli's strike rate debate - unfair criticism or tactical play?

Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2025 here As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gets ready to kick off on March 22 with a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Virat Kohli remains at the centre of discussions. Despite being one of the most consistent performers for RCB in IPL 2024, Kohli’s strike rate became a talking point last season.

Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, several cricketing greats defended Kohli, dismissing the criticism as unwarranted.

Graeme Smith: “The criticism was completely unfair. He single-handedly carried RCB’s batting lineup when others around him weren’t delivering.”

AB de Villiers: "The scrutiny over his strike rate was ridiculous. He played exactly how his team needed him to. When he trusts his partner at the other end, he plays freely. Otherwise, he takes on the responsibility of anchoring."

Scott Styris: "His strike rate wasn't an issue in the powerplay. The challenge was after that, where he needed to shift gears."

Shane Watson: "He knew that if he didn't increase his scoring rate and take more risks, he would be left behind in the modern T20 game."

Virat Kohli batting & fielding Stats in IPL history Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 252 37 8004 113 38.67 6065 131.97 8 55 705 272 115 2024 15 3 741 113* 61.75 479 154.7 1 5 62 38 8 2023 14 2 639 101* 53.25 457 139.82 2 6 65 16 13 2022 16 1 341 73 22.73 294 115.99 0 2 32 8 9 2021 15 1 405 72* 28.92 339 119.46 0 3 43 9 8 2020 15 4 466 90* 42.36 384 121.35 0 3 23 11 3 2019 14 0 464 100 33.14 328 141.46 1 2 46 13 5 2018 14 3 530 92* 48.18 381 139.1 0 4 52 18 8 2017 10 0 308 64 30.8 252 122.22 0 4 23 11 6 2016 16 4 973 113 81.08 640 152.03 4 7 83 38 6 2015 16 5 505 82* 45.9 386 130.82 0 3 35 23 7 2014 14 1 359 73 27.61 294 122.1 0 2 23 16 7 2013 16 2 634 99 45.28 457 138.73 0 6 64 22 7 2012 16 2 364 73* 28 326 111.65 0 2 33 9 7 2011 16 4 557 71 46.41 460 121.08 0 4 55 16 7 2010 16 2 307 58 27.9 212 144.81 0 1 26 12 3 2009 16 2 246 50 22.36 219 112.32 0 1 22 8 9 2008 13 1 165 38 15 157 105.09 0 0 18 4 2

RCB’s management: Are they focused on winning?

RCB’s team management has also come under scrutiny, with former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad questioning their approach to team-building.

Despite their late-season resurgence in IPL 2024, RCB’s inability to clinch the title remains a concern, leading to ongoing debates about their squad composition and management strategies.

The evolution of Virat Kohli

Experts believe that Kohli is still evolving, even at this stage of his career.

Aakash Chopra: “He keeps adapting, improvising, and pushing his limits—that’s what champions do.”

Mike Hesson: "He's added the slog sweep in the middle overs, recognising the need to accelerate rather than just rotating strike."

AB de Villiers: "It's great to see him step out of his comfort zone and explore new shots. Winning the IPL with RCB would be the perfect finishing touch to his incredible career."

Robin Uthappa: "Growth has always been a part of his journey. It was never a question of 'if' but 'when' he would integrate new shots like the slog sweep."

RCB’s miraculous run in IPL 2024 and hopes for 2025

Despite a turbulent start to IPL 2024, RCB staged a remarkable comeback, defying expectations to qualify for the playoffs.

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee said in the JioHotstar special show that when he picked RCB to go long in the IPL 2024 everybody laughed at him."Everyone wrote them off, but I picked them to win. People laughed at me, but you saw how far they came," Lee said.

While RCB fell short of winning the title, their spirited performances left an impact, raising hopes for a strong campaign in IPL 2025.