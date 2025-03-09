What next for cricket fans after CT 2025? Check IPL 2025 full schedule here
With the Champions Trophy 2025 done and dusted after an exciting set of three weeks, the focus for the cricket fans shifts towards the shortest format of the game. The 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is here as the most followed domestic cricket league in the world will be kick starting on March 22 with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The final for the league is scheduled to be played on May 25.
The schedule for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League is out with fans already booking their tickets to watch their cricketing heroes from all over the world play against each other. With a major reshuffle of players ahead of this season, the cricketing world will witness some new bonds being made with multiple records set to be broken yet again.
Check the IPL 2025 schedule:
IPL 2025 Schedule Match Date Fixture Time Venue 1 March 22, Sat KKR vs RCB 19:30:00 Kolkata 2 March 23, Sun SRH vs RR 15:30:00 Hyderabad 3 March 23, Sun CSK vs MI 19:30:00 Chennai 4 March 24, Mon DC vs LSG 19:30:00 Visakhapatnam 5 March 25, Tue GT vs PBKS 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 6 March 26, Wed RR vs KKR 19:30:00 Guwahati 7 March 27, Thu SRH vs LSG 19:30:00 Hyderabad 8 March 28, Fri CSK vs RCB 19:30:00 Chennai 9 March 29, Sat GT vs MI 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 10 March 30, Sun DC vs SRH 15:30:00 Visakhapatnam 11 March 30, Sun RR vs CSK 19:30:00 Guwahati 12 March 31, Mon MI vs KKR 19:30:00 Mumbai 13 April 1, Tue LSG vs PBKS 19:30:00 Lucknow 14 April 2, Wed RCB vs GT 19:30:00 Bengaluru 15 April 3, Thu KKR vs SRH 19:30:00 Kolkata 16 April 4, Fri LSG vs MI 19:30:00 Lucknow 17 April 5, Sat CSK vs DC 15:30:00 Chennai 18 April 5, Sat PBKS vs RR 19:30:00 New Chandigarh 19 April 6, Sun KKR vs LSG 15:30:00 Kolkata 20 April 6, Sun SRH vs GT 19:30:00 Hyderabad 21 April 7, Mon MI vs RCB 19:30:00 Mumbai 22 April 8, Tue PBKS vs CSK 19:30:00 New Chandigarh 23 April 9, Wed GT vs RR 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 24 April 10, Thu RCB vs DC 19:30:00 Bengaluru 25 April 11, Fri CSK vs KKR 19:30:00 Chennai 26 April 12, Sat LSG vs GT 15:30:00 Lucknow 27 April 12, Sat SRH vs PBKS 19:30:00 Hyderabad 28 April 13, Sun RR vs RCB 15:30:00 Jaipur 29 April 13, Sun DC vs MI 19:30:00 Delhi 30 April 14, Mon LSG vs CSK 19:30:00 Lucknow 31 April 15, Tue PBKS vs KKR 19:30:00 New Chandigarh 32 April 16, Wed DC vs RR 19:30:00 Delhi 33 April 17, Thu MI vs SRH 19:30:00 Mumbai 34 April 18, Fri RCB vs PBKS 19:30:00 Bengaluru 35 April 19, Sat GT vs DC 15:30:00 Ahmedabad 36 April 19, Sat RR vs LSG 19:30:00 Jaipur 37 April 20, Sun PBKS vs RCB 15:30:00 New Chandigarh 38 April 20, Sun MI vs CSK 19:30:00 Mumbai 39 April 21, Mon KKR vs GT 19:30:00 Kolkata 40 April 22, Tue LSG vs DC 19:30:00 Lucknow 41 April 23, Wed SRH vs MI 19:30:00 Hyderabad 42 April 24, Thu RCB vs RR 19:30:00 Bengaluru 43 April 25, Fri CSK vs SRH 19:30:00 Chennai 44 April 26, Sat KKR vs PBKS 19:30:00 Kolkata 45 April 27, Sun MI vs LSG 15:30:00 Mumbai 46 April 27, Sun DC vs RCB 19:30:00 Delhi 47 April 28, Mon RR vs GT 19:30:00 Jaipur 48 April 29, Tue DC vs KKR 19:30:00 Delhi 49 April 30, Wed CSK vs PBKS 19:30:00 Chennai 50 May 1, Thu RR vs MI 19:30:00 Jaipur 51 May 2, Fri GT vs SRH 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 52 May 3, Sat RCB vs CSK 19:30:00 Bengaluru 53 May 4, Sun KKR vs RR 15:30:00 Kolkata 54 May 4, Sun PBKS vs LSG 19:30:00 Dharamsala 55 May 5, Mon SRH vs DC 19:30:00 Hyderabad 56 May 6, Tue MI vs GT 19:30:00 Mumbai 57 May 7, Wed KKR vs CSK 19:30:00 Kolkata 58 May 8, Thu PBKS vs DC 19:30:00 Dharamsala 59 May 9, Fri LSG vs RCB 19:30:00 Lucknow 60 May 10, Sat SRH vs KKR 19:30:00 Hyderabad 61 May 11, Sun PBKS vs MI 15:30:00 Dharamsala 62 May 11, Sun DC vs GT 19:30:00 Delhi 63 May 12, Mon CSK vs RR 19:30:00 Chennai 64 May 13, Tue RCB vs SRH 19:30:00 Bengaluru 65 May 14, Wed GT vs LSG 19:30:00 Ahmedabad 66 May 15, Thu MI vs DC 19:30:00 Mumbai 67 May 16, Fri RR vs PBKS 19:30:00 Jaipur 68 May 17, Sat RCB vs KKR 19:30:00 Bengaluru 69 May 18, Sun GT vs CSK 15:30:00 Ahmedabad 70 May 18, Sun LSG vs SRH 19:30:00 Lucknow 71 May 20, Tue Qualifier 1 19:30:00 Hyderabad 72 May 21, Wed Eliminator 19:30:00 Hyderabad 73 May 23, Fri Qualifier 2 19:30:00 Kolkata 74 May 25, Sun Final 19:30:00 Kolkata