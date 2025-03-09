What next for cricket fans after CT 2025? Check IPL 2025 full schedule here

With the Champions Trophy 2025 done and dusted after an exciting set of three weeks, the focus for the cricket fans shifts towards the shortest format of the game. The 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is here as the most followed domestic cricket league in the world will be kick starting on March 22 with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The final for the league is scheduled to be played on May 25.

The schedule for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League is out with fans already booking their tickets to watch their cricketing heroes from all over the world play against each other. With a major reshuffle of players ahead of this season, the cricketing world will witness some new bonds being made with multiple records set to be broken yet again.