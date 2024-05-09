IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma exciting talent for Indian cricket, says Head

The destructive Travis Head has called his Sunrisers Hyderabad opening partner Abhishek Sharma an exciting talent for Indian cricket after the duo combined to pummel the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack in a record IPL chase here.

Head (89 not out off 30) and Sharma (75 not out off 28), who have formed one of the most explosive pairings in the IPL this season, made a mockery of the 166-run target by overhauling it in just 9.4 overs. It was the highest ever 10 over score in history of men's T20 cricket.

Both the southpaws hit fours and sixes for fun in what was a sensational display of power-hitting.

"The partnership with Abhi has been fantastic, he's such an exciting talent for Indian cricket. We complement each other so well and he's very very enjoyable to be around, he's so excited and thinks about the game and yeah he's got a lot of energy so it's a great partnership to be involved in," said Head in the post-match press conference on Wednesday.



Head is in top form ahead of the T20 World Cup in the Americas next month, having aggregated 533 runs in 11 innings at an astonishing strike rate of 201.89. Sharma too has been striking at over 200.

"Whenever you're playing you want to be be as consistent as you can, you want to be getting runs. It's nice to be among the runs been nice to be playing well. That's not going to guarantee anything in the West Indies but it gives me the best chance to be in a very good mindset," said Head.

"Working hard on training and I think we face a fair bit of spin in the Caribbean and wickets might become tougher as the tournament goes. So very pleased with how I played spin tonight, things that I'm working on in training are somewhat working in the moment," he added.

Sharma had also earned high praise from West Indies legend Brian Lara, who is a former coach of SRH.

"Again he is someone who I met while I was batting coach of SRH. I spent two years there. I am allowed to a bit biased when I see a left-hander, I just love a left-hander.

"Myself and Abhishek have developed a very good relationship, these youngsters are very humble. they want to learn," Lara had said.