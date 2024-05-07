Delhi and Rajasthan rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters, bowlers

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.476
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.7
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|-0.065
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|-0.371
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.32
Check IPL 2024 points table here
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
|Top five run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|1
|4
|48
|24
|2
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|11
|11
|2
|541
|108*
|60.11
|368
|147.01
|1
|4
|57
|16
|3
| Sanju Samson
RR
|11
|11
|4
|471
|86
|67.29
|288
|163.54
|0
|5
|44
|23
|4
| Sunil Narine
KKR
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.91
|251
|183.66
|1
|3
|46
|32
|5
| Travis Head
SRH
|10
|10
|0
|444
|102
|44.4
|234
|189.74
|1
|3
|53
|23
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|12
|12
|47.5
|297
|18
|21/05
|16.5
|6.2
|15.94
|0
|1
|2
|Harshal Patel (PBKS)
|11
|11
|37
|362
|17
|15/03
|21.29
|9.78
|13.05
|0
|0
|3
|Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)
|11
|11
|40
|350
|16
|16/03
|21.87
|8.75
|15
|0
|0
|4
|T Natarajan )(SRH)
|9
|9
|35.2
|318
|15
|19/04
|21.2
|9
|14.13
|1
|0
|5
|Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
|11
|11
|39.2
|396
|15
|29/04
|26.4
|10.06
|15.73
|1
|0