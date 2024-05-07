Delhi and Rajasthan rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters, bowlers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) still have to wait for confirming a place in IPL 2024 playoffs after losing the match against Delhi Capitals on May 7. Rajasthan remained at the second point with 8 wins in 11 matches. They still have three games in hand and if they win two of their last three matches, Sanju Samson's side could finish as top two teams on IPL 2024 points table

Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2024 Playoffs hopes alive with 6th win the 12th game. They moved to the 5th spot on the IPL 2024 points table beating Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 16 1.453 2 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 16 0.476 3 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.7 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 5 0 12 -0.065 5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 12 -0.316 6 Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 0 12 -0.371 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049 8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 8 -0.212 10 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32