Delhi and Rajasthan rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters, bowlers

Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2024 Playoffs hopes alive with 6th win the 12th game. Virat Kohli has the orange cap while Purple cap is with Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2024 key stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:36 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) still have to wait for confirming a place in IPL 2024 playoffs after losing the match against Delhi Capitals on May 7. Rajasthan remained at the second point with 8 wins in 11 matches. They still have three games in hand and if they win two of their last three matches, Sanju Samson's side could finish as top two teams on IPL 2024 points table

Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2024 Playoffs hopes alive with 6th win the 12th game. They moved to the 5th spot on the IPL 2024 points table beating Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios and chances of all 10 teams

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 16 1.453
2 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 16 0.476
3 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.7
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 5 0 12 -0.065
5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 12 -0.316
6 Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 0 12 -0.371
7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049
8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187
9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 8 -0.212
10 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32

Check IPL 2024 points table here

IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Top five run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 48 24
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 57 16
3 Sanju Samson
RR		 11 11 4 471 86 67.29 288 163.54 0 5 44 23
4 Sunil Narine
KKR		 11 11 0 461 109 41.91 251 183.66 1 3 46 32
5 Travis Head
SRH		 10 10 0 444 102 44.4 234 189.74 1 3 53 23

IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 12 12 47.5 297 18 21/05 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1
2 Harshal Patel (PBKS) 11 11 37 362 17 15/03 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0
3 Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) 11 11 40 350 16 16/03 21.87 8.75 15 0 0
4 T Natarajan )(SRH) 9 9 35.2 318 15 19/04 21.2 9 14.13 1 0
5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 11 39.2 396 15 29/04 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsRajasthan Royals

First Published: May 07 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

