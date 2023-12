IPL 2024 auction: Chennai Super Kings entire squad and players' salary

Chennai Super Kings got four players in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction to complete their squad ahead of the IPL 2024. Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand was their most expensive buy at Rs 14 Cr while they got a steal in the form of Rachin Ravindra at Rs 1.8 Cr.





CSK Fesh Buys for IPL 2024



Player Nationality Role Price MS Dhoni Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹12,00,00,000 Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian Batsman ₹6,00,00,000 Moeen Ali Overseas All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000 Ravindra Jadeja Indian All-Rounder ₹16,00,00,000 Deepak Chahar Indian Bowler ₹14,00,00,000 Shivam Dube Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000 Mitchell Santner Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,90,00,000 Rajvardhan Hangargekar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Prashant Solanki Indian Bowler ₹1,20,00,000 Devon Conway Overseas Batsman ₹1,00,00,000 Maheesh Theekshana Overseas Bowler ₹70,00,000 Tushar Deshpande Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Simarjeet Singh Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Mukesh Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Nishant Sindhu Indian All-Rounder ₹60,00,000 Ajinkya Rahane Indian Batter ₹50,00,000 Ajay Mandal Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Shaik Rasheed Indian Batter ₹20,00,000 Matheesha Pathirana Overseas Bowler ₹20,00,000 Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹14,00,00,000 Shardul Thakur Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000 Rachin Ravindra Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,80,00,000 Apart from these two Uttar Pradesh's firebrand batter Sameer Rizvi and Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur were the other two buys of the India Cements-owned franchise. While they played uncapped Rizvi a whop[ping Rs 8.4 Cr, Shardul was bought for Rs 4 Cr.

