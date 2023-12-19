IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc costliest buy, sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 Cr

At a historic IPL 2024 auction, Australia’s Mitchell Starc surpassed his compatriot Pat Cummins to become the costliest player in the league’s history, bought at Rs 24.75 Cr by the Kolkata Knight Riders on December 19, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

INR 24.75 Crore #KKR fans, make way for Mitchell Starc who's ready to bowl in #IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

The bidding for Starc began with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians raising their pedals with the speed of light. But they lasted only till the team his price reached Rs 10 Cr from a base price of Rs 2 Cr.

Mitchell Starc T20 career



Batting & Fielding Stats YEAR MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 50s 100s Career 27 96 29 13.71 97.96 0 0 2015 13 11 9* 11 78.57 0 0 2014 14 85 29 14.16 101.19 0 0 Bowling YEAR MAT WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W Career 27 34 4/15 20.38 7.17 17.06 1 2015 13 20 4/15 14.55 6.76 12.9 1 2014 14 14 2/21 28.71 7.49 23 0

Top 10 costliest buys

Player Team Price (in Rs crore) Year Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 24.75 2024 Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.5 2024 Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.5 2023 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.5 2023 Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023 Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021 Nicolas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16 2023 Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) 16 2015 Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.5 2020 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 15.25 2022 Kyle Jamieson Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 2021

