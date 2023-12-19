IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc costliest buy, sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 Cr

Surreal— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023
INR 24.75 Crore #KKR fans, make way for Mitchell Starc who's ready to bowl in #IPLAuction | #IPL
|Batting & Fielding Stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|50s
|100s
|Career
|27
|96
|29
|13.71
|97.96
|0
|0
|2015
|13
|11
|9*
|11
|78.57
|0
|0
|2014
|14
|85
|29
|14.16
|101.19
|0
|0
|Bowling
|YEAR
|MAT
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|Career
|27
|34
|4/15
|20.38
|7.17
|17.06
|1
|2015
|13
|20
|4/15
|14.55
|6.76
|12.9
|1
|2014
|14
|14
|2/21
|28.71
|7.49
|23
|0
|Player
|Team
|Price (in Rs crore)
|Year
|Mitchell Starc
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|24.75
|2024
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20.5
|2024
|Sam Curran
|Punjab Kings
|18.5
|2023
|Cameron Green
|Mumbai Indians
|17.5
|2023
|Ben Stokes
|Chennai Super Kings
|16.25
|2023
|Chris Morris
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.25
|2021
|Nicolas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|16
|2023
|Yuvraj Singh
|Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals)
|16
|2015
|Pat Cummins
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|15.5
|2020
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|15.25
|2022
|Kyle Jamieson
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15
|2021