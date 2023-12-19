Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc costliest buy, sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 Cr

IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc costliest buy, sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 Cr

Mitchell Starc was bought for a whopping Rs 24.75 Cr by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2024 auction, surpassing all previous major buys by a handsome margin

Australia's Mitchell Starc becomes costliest player in IPL's history at Rs 24.75 Cr. He was bought by KKR. Photo: X
At a historic IPL 2024 auction, Australia’s Mitchell Starc surpassed his compatriot Pat Cummins to become the costliest player in the league’s history, bought at Rs 24.75 Cr by the Kolkata Knight Riders on December 19, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. 

The bidding for Starc began with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians raising their pedals with the speed of light. But they lasted only till the team his price reached Rs 10 Cr from a base price of Rs 2 Cr. 

Mitchell Starc T20 career 

Batting & Fielding Stats              
YEAR MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 50s 100s
Career 27 96 29 13.71 97.96 0 0
2015 13 11 9* 11 78.57 0 0
2014 14 85 29 14.16 101.19 0 0
Bowling              
YEAR MAT WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W
Career 27 34 4/15 20.38 7.17 17.06 1
2015 13 20 4/15 14.55 6.76 12.9 1
2014 14 14 2/21 28.71 7.49 23 0

Top 10 costliest buys 

Player Team Price (in Rs crore) Year
Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 24.75 2024
Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.5 2024
Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.5 2023
Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.5 2023
Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023
Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021
Nicolas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16 2023
Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) 16 2015
Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.5 2020
Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 15.25 2022
Kyle Jamieson Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 2021

