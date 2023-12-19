Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Who is Mallika Sagar, the first female auctioneer in 16-year IPL history?

Who is Mallika Sagar, the first female auctioneer in 16-year IPL history?

Mallika Sagar became the first female auctioneer in the history of IPL. She has earlier demonstrated her skills in the Kabaddi League, and the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL)

Mallika Sagar: IPL's first female auctioneer
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The auction of the world's most popular cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has already started today, December 19, 2023. There is nothing new in it as players go under the bid every year, but what's special is that in the 16-year history of IPL, this is the first time there will be a female auctioneer, Mallika Sagar.

Although this is the first such instance in IPL, Mallika Sagar is not new in this domain. Earlier, she has been the auctioneer of Pro-Kabaddi League, and the inaugural Women's Premiere League (WPL).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Mallika Sagar replaces Hugh Edmeades who was not available for the auction this year due to a health issue. Previously, Hugh Edmeades, Charu Sharma and Richard Madley were the gravel bangers at the IPL auction.

Who is Mallika Sagar?
Mallika Sagar, 48, has over 25 years of diverse experience. This is the first time she will take part in an IPL auction. She has become the talk of the town in no time. Mallika Sagar completed her education at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia, majoring in art history. Mallika's career started with Christie's, which is an international auction house in New York City, America. She became the brand's first Indian women auctioneer. 

This is not the first time she has been involved in any sports auction. She created history in the year 2021 by being the first female auctioneer for the Pro Kabaddi League and her skills helped her gain much appreciation during the Women's Premier League garnered appreciation from IPL counterparts.

When and where to watch the IPL 2024 auction?
The IPL auction started today, December 19, 2023, at 1 pm IST. The live telecast will be broadcast on Star Sports and viewers can also livestream the auction on the Jio Cinema app.

This year's IPL is going to see major changes as it will take place outside the country due to the election next year. Although the availability of seats is going to be a challenge, Dubai could be a good fit and offer an excellent setting.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Cummins costliest player at Rs 20.5 crore

IPL 2024 auction: Cummins breaks the bank, sold at record Rs 20.5 Cr to SRH

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 50 Lakh base price

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 1-1.5 crore base price

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Cummins costliest player at Rs 20.5 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueIPL auctionIPLCricket

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story