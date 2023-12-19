Who is Mallika Sagar, the first female auctioneer in 16-year IPL history?

The auction of the world's most popular cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has already started today, December 19, 2023. There is nothing new in it as players go under the bid every year, but what's special is that in the 16-year history of IPL, this is the first time there will be a female auctioneer, Mallika Sagar.

Although this is the first such instance in IPL, Mallika Sagar is not new in this domain. Earlier, she has been the auctioneer of Pro-Kabaddi League, and the inaugural Women's Premiere League (WPL).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mallika Sagar replaces Hugh Edmeades who was not available for the auction this year due to a health issue. Previously, Hugh Edmeades, Charu Sharma and Richard Madley were the gravel bangers at the IPL auction.

Who is Mallika Sagar? Mallika Sagar, 48, has over 25 years of diverse experience. This is the first time she will take part in an IPL auction. She has become the talk of the town in no time. Mallika Sagar completed her education at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia, majoring in art history. Mallika's career started with Christie's, which is an international auction house in New York City, America. She became the brand's first Indian women auctioneer.

This is not the first time she has been involved in any sports auction. She created history in the year 2021 by being the first female auctioneer for the Pro Kabaddi League and her skills helped her gain much appreciation during the Women's Premier League garnered appreciation from IPL counterparts.