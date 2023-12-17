IPL 2024 auction: Players Punjab Kings could target to build their team

Punjab Kings, like in most of the seasons before this one, have once again released many players before a big auction and are left with a big purse heading into IPL 2024 auction. They have Rs 29.10 crore in the coffers and they need 8 players, two of whom could be overseas imports.

Purse Remaining- Rs 29.10 crore

Slots available- 8, Overseas- 2

Punjab have settled openers in Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. In Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran, they have perfect all-rounders too. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh are the perfect fast bowling dup and Liam Livingstone adds the dash of excitement as well. What they need is solid Indian batters and bowlers.

Harpreet Brara and Rishi Dhawan are good enough, but not the best and Rahul Chahar has not been in great form. Vidwath Kaverappa has been in good form this season and might find a place in the starting 11 as well.

Retained Players

Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia

What then would Punjab Kings be looking for?

Punjab are looking for replacements. They have a replacement of Livingstone in Raza, Prabhsimaran for Jitesh Sharma, Nathan Ellis for Rabada and Brar for Chahar.

Pat Cummins

They do not have Curran’s replacement, and neither do they have anyone who could replace Shikhar Dhawan, Dhawan has not been impressive as a leader as well. So they might go for someone like Pat Cummins, someone who could replace Curran as well as Dhawan.

Daryl Mitchell

Although they have a lot of batters, none are the perfect anchor role players and Daryl Mitchell could be one such guy who could hold one end up and let the other batters plate from the other end.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Shivam Mavi

They also need someone who could replace Dhawan the batter as an Indian batter who could bat in the middle as well. They have let go of Shahrukh Khan as he matched the style of Livingstone and Raza. Thus they would now want stability and in that case, they might go for someone like Pradosh Ranjan Paul. Among Indian pacers, Punjab could go for Shivam Mavi and Chetan Sakariya in case Kaverappa fails.

Best Probable Playing 11



Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Vidwath Kaverappa, Arshdeep Singh