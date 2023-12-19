IPL 2024 auction: Punjab Kings entire squad and players' salary

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Liam Livingstone
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹11,50,00,000
|Kagiso Rabada
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹9,25,00,000
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹8,25,00,000
|Jonny Bairstow
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹6,75,00,000
|Rahul Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹5,25,00,000
|Harpreet Brar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹3,80,00,000
|Nathan Ellis
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹75,00,000
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹60,00,000
|Rishi Dhawan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹55,00,000
|Jitesh Sharma
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹20,00,000
|Atharva Taide
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Sam Curran
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹18,50,00,000
|Sikandar Raza
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹50,00,000
|Harpreet Bhatia
|Indian
|Batter
|₹40,00,000
|Shivam Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Vidwath Kaverappa
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000
|Harshal Patel
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹11,75,00,000
|Rilee Rossouw
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹8,00,00,000
|Chris Woakes
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹4,20,00,000
|Tanay Thyagarajann
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Vishwanath Pratap Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Shashank Singh
|Indian
|Batter
|₹20,00,000
|Prince Choudhary
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000