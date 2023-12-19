IPL 2024 auction: Punjab Kings entire squad and players' salary

Punjab Kings (PBKS) got Harshal Patel as their most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on December 19, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Harshal a former RCB and Delhi Capitals player was sold for Rs 11.75 Cr.

Other than Harshal, Punjab bought South African Rilee Rossouw and Englishman Chris Waokes for more than Rs 1 Cr. The remaining Indian talent was bought at their base price only. The Kings went back home with more than Rs 4 Cr saved

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Fresh buys for PBKS at the IPL 2024 auction