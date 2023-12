IPL 2024 auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad and players' salary

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought only six players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as they had their squad set before coming into the auction. Their most expensive buy was West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph who went for Rs 11.5 Cr. Apart from him, they bought three more pacers in Kiwi Lockie Ferguson for Rs 2 Cr, Englishman Tom Curran for Rs 1.5 Cr and Indian Yash Dayal for Rs 5 Cr.

Among the Indian uncapped players, apart from Dayal, they got Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel