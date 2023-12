IPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Titans' entire squad and players' salary

Gujarat Titans (GT), the team heading to the auction with the biggest purse, went out of it as the team with the second biggest purse remaining as well. They bought eight players and the most expensive among them was Australia’s Spencer Johnson, bought for a whopping Rs 10 Cr. The left-arm pacer was a surprise pick for which Gujarat fought with Delhi at the auction table tooth and nail.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among the Indian buys, Shahrukh Khan was the most expensive player at Rs 7.4 Cr. Robin Minz was yet another surprise pick at the Titans who was given Rs 3.6 Cr. The uncapped Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter was again a well-fought player.

Other than these three, Umesh Yadav- Rs 5.8 Cr and Sushant Mishra Rs 2.2 Cr were the players getting amounts in crores.

Fresh buys for GT at IPL 2024 auction