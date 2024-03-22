IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals full schedule, match timings, squad, SWOT analysis

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Delhi Capitals full schedule for IPL 2024
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|March 23
|Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
|15:30
|Vizag
|March 28
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|19:30
|Jaipur
|March 31
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|19:30
|Vizag
|April 3
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|19:30
|Vizag
|April 7
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indian
|15:30
|Mumbai
Delhi Capitals full squad for IPL 2024
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Mitchell Marsh
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹6,50,00,000
|David Warner
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹6,25,00,000
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹5,25,00,000
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹2,00,00,000
|Lalit Yadav
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹65,00,000
|Lungisani Ngidi
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹50,00,000
|Yash Dhull
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹50,00,000
|Pravin Dubey
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹50,00,000
|Mukesh Kumar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹5,50,00,000
|Ishant Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹50,00,000
|Rishabh Pant
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹16,00,00,000
|Prithvi Shaw
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹7,50,00,000
|Abhishek Porel
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹20,00,000
|Axar Patel
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹9,00,00,000
|Anrich Nortje
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹6,50,00,000
|Vicky Ostwal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000
|Kumar Kushagra
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹7,20,00,000
|Jhye Richardson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹5,00,00,000
|Harry Brook
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹4,00,00,000
|Sumit Kumar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹1,00,00,000
|Shai Hope
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹75,00,000
|Tristan Stubbs
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹50,00,000
|Ricky Bhui
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹20,00,000
|Swastik Chhikara
|Indian
|Batter
|₹20,00,000
|Rasikh Dar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹20,00,000