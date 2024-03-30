Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: GT vs SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: GT vs SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

In the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other only thrice, with the side from Ahmedabad having the edge

IPL 2024 GT vs SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast
Abhishek Singh
Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad, after a stunning win against the Mumbai Indians, where they went on to record the highest-ever total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will travel to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans, who had lost their last match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams have one win and one loss to their kitty. The win for both sides came against the same opposition, Mumbai Indians. Away from home, both sides have lost their first games. Thus, this game makes for an interesting watch.

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL
 
Before this meeting on Sunday, March 31, Hyderabad and Gujarat have come up against each other in three matches, with the hosts for this game winning two of them and Sunrisers winning just once.

Matches: 3 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Won: 1 
Gujarat Titans Won: 2 
No Result: 0

GT vs SRH Head-to-Head at Narendra Modi Stadium
 
At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the hosts Titans beat the Sunrisers in IPL 2023 by 34 runs as the Hyderabad side could only make 154/9 in their 20 overs chasing 189 to win. This is the only encounter that has taken place in Ahmedabad between the two teams.

Matches: 1 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Won: 0 
Gujarat Titans Won: 1 
No Result: 0

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, there have been no encounters between the two teams.
Matches: 0 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Won: 0 
Gujarat Titans Won: 0 
No Result: 0

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has so far hosted 28 matches in the IPL, and the records for team batting first and second in winning those matches are similar, with 14 wins for each of them. However, the ratio for a team winning the toss and winning the match is different, as they have won only 13 times, while a team losing the toss has won 15 times.

The pitch is generally batting-friendly with an average first innings total of 172. With it being a day game and there hardly being any difference in batting first or second on the result of the match, teams would look to bat first to try and utilise the roughness of the wicket while bowling spin and slower deliveries later on.

GT vs SRH Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

The weather in Ahmedabad for the IPL encounter between the home side Titans and the visitors Sunrisers is going to be perfectly fine. The temperatures would drop from 36 Degrees Celsius at 3:30 PM IST, the time at which the game would begin to 34 when the match would end.

Humidity will be 16%, which is going to keep the pitch very dry, prompting the skippers winning the toss to bat first.

