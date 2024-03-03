IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Jharkhand recruit Robin Minz meets with accident

Robin Minz, who was bought for Rs 3.6 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction by Gujarat Titans, met with an accident just ahead of the start of the league.

Minz, who is touted to be the first Adivasi (indigenous) cricketer to be bought in the IPL auctions, was reported to have lost control of his Super Bike Kawasaki near his home town of Gumla in Jharkhand. However, his father, Francis Minz, confirmed that he managed to escape a lot of damage.

“Yesterday, when he was on his way back home, his bike skidded and Robin had a narrow escape. The bike is a bit damaged but Robin is alright,” Robin’s father was quoted as saying to Aaj Tak.