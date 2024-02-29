BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) walked the talk and decided to drop Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's central contract on Wednesday. The decision came after BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent a strong-worded letter to centrally contracted players to participate in India's premier domestic competition - Ranji Trophy - if the player is not unfit or on national duty.

But Kishan and Iyer ignored the BCCI diktat which resulted in the termination of their BCCI contract. So now the question arises what next for Ishan and Shreyas given both players are part of big franchisees in the Indian Premier League (IPL)?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Will Ishan Kishan get a chance in the World Cup?

With India set to select a squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 based on IPL 2024 performance, Ishan Kishan can catch the eyeballs of the selectors by displaying an exceptional show while turning up for Mumbai Indians.

25-year-old Kishan returned to competitive cricket in the DY Patil T20 series after taking a break from cricket during the South Africa series.

However, it will be challenging for the Jharkhand cricketer to get back to BCCI central contract. It has been learned that BCCI won't include Kishan if he even qualifies for the pro-rata criteria.

Ishan Kishan IPL stats