BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

|Shreyas Iyer stats in Indian Premier League
|Batting & Fielding Stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|101
|13
|2776
|96
|31.55
|2214
|125.38
|0
|19
|237
|99
|39
|2023
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|14
|1
|401
|85
|30.85
|298
|134.56
|0
|3
|41
|11
|5
|2021
|8
|3
|175
|47*
|35
|171
|102.33
|0
|0
|7
|5
|6
|2020
|17
|2
|519
|88*
|34.6
|421
|123.27
|0
|3
|40
|16
|6
|2019
|16
|1
|463
|67
|30.86
|386
|119.94
|0
|3
|41
|14
|8
|2018
|14
|3
|411
|93*
|37.36
|310
|132.58
|0
|4
|29
|21
|5
|2017
|12
|2
|338
|96
|33.8
|243
|139.09
|0
|2
|36
|10
|3
|2016
|6
|0
|30
|19
|5
|43
|69.76
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2015
|14
|1
|439
|83
|33.76
|342
|128.36
|0
|4
|41
|21
|2