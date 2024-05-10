IPL 2024: Green lauds Kohli's vintage knock for keeping RCB in playoffs

Cameron Green lauded star batter Virat Kohli for playing a vintage innings to keep Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the race to the IPL playoffs.

Kohli made full use of the three reprieves, including one on zero, to make a 47-ball 92 that set the tone for their 60-run win over Punjab Kings in a must-win match here on Thursday.

He played the vintage Virat that we all know. It was a beautiful watch from the other end. That's the beauty of having Virat in your team, as opposition you can't give him that many chances, said Green in the post-match press meet.

The Australian all-rounder, who helped himself to a 27-ball 46, said Kohli was trying to be aggressive and the drops did not affect him.

He's always going to make you hurt, especially if you drop him three or four times. Early in his innings, he was trying to be really aggressive. I think he looked like after a couple of dropped catches, he didn't have much to lose, added Green.

The Bengaluru side still need to win their remaining two matches against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at home to remain in the mix for playoffs.

Green said the team has done well to win four matches on the bounce after a string of defeats.

Yeah, I think what we've done really well is just look at the next game. I think obviously at the start of the tournament you can always look further at what's coming up, where are we on the table.

But I think that's the beauty of where we were at (now), we kind of were pushed into a corner and all we could really do was focus on the next game, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin blamed the dropped catches for his side's defeat.

The Kings let-off Kohli and Green more than once and they bruised them with quickfire knocks as RCB posted a tall 241 for seven.

In reply, PBKS could only manage 181 before getting bundled out.

100 percent we lost the match because of dropped catches. If we look through the game, we dropped two guys on a duck, and both of them scored big runs. That was where the game was lost.

There was not too much difference in the batting and bowling of both teams. The catches we put down cost us the game," said Haddin.