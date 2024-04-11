Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: LSG vs DC head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast

Lucknow vs Delhi head-to-head: Lucknow have dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning the only encounter at home while Delhi has had only 3 wins at BRSAVB Ekana Cricket Stadium

IPL 2024 LSG vs DC head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
In match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 12 (Friday) starting at 7:30 pm IST. 

While Delhi is coming on the back of a loss, Lucknow has three consecutive wins in the pocket and the confidence of not being beaten by the Capitals even once in their two years journey of IPL. 

LSG vs DC Head to head in IPL history
 
Lucknow and Delhi have played against each other in only three matches. Lucknow have dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning all the matches. Delhi9 would look to achieve their first victory when they travel to Lucknow this time around. 

Total matches played: 3
Delhi Capitals won: 0
Lucknow Super Giants won: 3
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

LSG vs DC Head to head at differnet venues

At Venues P DC LSG T NR A
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 - - -
Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1 - - -
In Countries            
India 3 - 3 - - -

LSG vs DC head-to-head in Lucknow

Matches played: 1
Delhi Capitals: 0
Lucknow Super Giants: 1

LSG vs DC head-to-head in Delhi 

Matches played: 00
Delhi Capitals:00
Lucknow Super Giants: 00
 
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium IPL record

City Lucknow
Country India
First Match 01/04/23
Last T20 Match 07/04/24
Matches Played 9
Matches Won Batting First 7
Matches Won Batting Second 1
Matches Won Winning Toss 5
Matches Won Losing Toss 3
Matches with No Result 1
Average Runs per Wicket 21.39

Lucknow pitch report for LSG vs DC match

The Lucknow pitch in the first two games showed that the wicket would change in every game and there is no set pattern. While both teams nearly reached 200 in the first game involving LSG and Punjab Kings, the Lucknow side was able to defend even 163 and win by a big margin against Gujarat Titans in the second game. 

Lucknow weather forecast during LSG vs DC IPL match

There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Lucknow on April 12. However, the temperatures will be between 35 and 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 21 per cent at 7 pm to 34 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

