IPL 2024 MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Mumbai

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will travel to Mumbai to take on Mumbai (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Wednesday, April 11, 2024.
Both the teams have been struggling big time and have only one win in their kitty. While Mumbai have lost three, Bengaluru have been on the losing side in four of their five games. Thus, it would be interesting to see who comes out on the top in the battle of points table laggards.
IPL 2024: MI vs RCB Playing 11 prediction
MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Substitute: Akash Madhwal for Surya or vice versa
RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal,
Impact substitute - Vijaykumar Vyshak for Mahipal Lomror or vice versa
MI vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya and Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of MI vs RCB match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Mumbai (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Live streaming
MI vs RCB live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English. Mumbai indians vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score
