IPL 2024 today's match: LSG vs GT Playing 11, live match time, Streaming

Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to bounce back from their big loss in their last match when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (April 7).





Check LSG vs GT full scorecard after 7:30 PM IST here Lucknow would be looking to make no change to their winning playing 11 from the game against Bengaluru. Titans would look to include a hitter in place of Vijay Shankar in the side. In that case, Shahrukh Khan or Abhinav Manohar might get a look. Kane Williamson could continue to find a place in the playing 11 and David Miller could replace Azmatullah Omarzai as Darshan Nalkande might be used more with the ball than giving him just one over.

IPL 2024: LSG vs GT Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: KL Rahul(c/wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni/Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav.

[Impact sub: Manimaran Siddharth]

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson/David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar/Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

Impact substitute - Mohit Sharma

Lucknow vs Gujarat head-to-head

Total matches played: 4

Gujarat Titans won: 4

Lucknow Super Giants won: 0

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in Match 20 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the LSG vs GT live toss take place on Sunday (April 7)?

In IPL 2024, LSG vs GT live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the LSG vs GT live match start on April 7?

The Lucknow vs Gujarat live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 7 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the LSG vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the LSG vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the LSG vs GT IPL match in India for free.