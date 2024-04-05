IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Check IPL 2024 points table here
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2.518
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.249
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.976
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.483
|5
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.22
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.58
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.204
|8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.876
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-1.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.423
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorer
Virat Kohli is orange cap holder after the end of GT vs PBKS match on April 4. Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill entered into the list of top five batters in IPL 2024 after their sublime knocks against Punjab.
|Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|4
|4
|1
|203
|83*
|67.67
|144
|140.97
|0
|2
|17
|8
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|3
|3
|2
|181
|84*
|181
|113
|160.17
|0
|2
|13
|12
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|3
|3
|1
|167
|80*
|83.5
|76
|219.73
|0
|2
|5
|17
|4
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|4
|4
|1
|164
|89*
|54.67
|103
|159.22
|0
|1
|11
|7
|5
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|4
|4
|0
|160
|45
|40
|125
|128
|0
|0
|16
|2
Gujarat's Mohit Sharma is now the purple cap holder after he takes one wicket in GT vs PBKS match on April 4. Given Mustafizur Rahman won't be available for selection, Mohit could have the purple cap for good time.
|Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|1
|Mohit Sharma (GT)
|4
|4
|16
|131
|7
|25/3
|18.71
|8.18
|13.71
|0
|2
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|3
|3
|12
|106
|7
|29/4
|15.14
|8.83
|10.28
|1
|3
|Mayank Yadav (LSG)
|2
|2
|8
|41
|6
|14/3
|6.83
|5.12
|8
|0
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|3
|10
|55
|6
|11/3
|9.16
|5.5
|10
|0
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|4
|4
|16
|131
|6
|21/2
|21.83
|8.18
|16
| 0