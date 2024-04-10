IPL 2024: MI vs RCB head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here
- Total matches played: 34
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 14
- Mumbai Indians won: 20
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
- Matches played: 10
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3
- Mumbai Indians: 7
- Matches played: 11
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3
- Mumbai Indians: 8
|RCB vs MI head-to-head stats venue-wise
|Venue
|Total matches played
|Mumbai Indians
|RCB
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|1
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3
|-
|3
|Kingsmead
|1
|1
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|11
|8
|3
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|3
|1
|2
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|St George's Park
|1
|1
|-
|The Wanderers Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|10
|7
|3
|Wankhede Stadium key stats in Indian Premier League
|City
|Mumbai
|Country
|India
|First Match
|20/04/2008
|Last T20 Match
|07/04/2024
|Matches Played
|111
|Matches Won Batting First
|51 (45.95%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|60 (54.05%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|58 (52.25%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|53 (47.75%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|133* A B de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
|Best Bowling
|5/18 Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians)
|22/04/2011 v Chennai Super Kings
|Highest Team Innings
|235/1 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
|Lowest Team Innings
|67 (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|16/05/2008 v Mumbai Indians
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|214/4 (Mumbai Indians)
|30/04/2023 v Rajasthan Royals
|Average Runs per Wicket
|27.19
|Average Runs per Over
|8.5
|Average Score Batting First
|169.19
The Mumbai wicket played well in both the home matches for the Mumbai Indians. There is always slight movement in the air for the pacers at the start of the evening as was seen in the first innings of the MI vs RR game and the second innings of the MI vs DC game. But after that, it became a batting paradise as Delhi and Mumbai together pout over 400 runs in the last game at Wankhede.