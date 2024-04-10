IPL 2024 RR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Jaipur

In match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will travel to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Rajasthan are the only team who have been undefeated so far in IPL 2024. They would look to continue the winning momentum. Sanju Samson-led side will also look to keep their fortress of Jaipur intact as they have won all three games at home so far.
Gujarat on the other hand would be looking to get off the losing train having lost back-to-back games against Punjab Kinsg and Lucknow Super Giants at home and away. They have the best opportunity to come back to winning ways by defeating the league leaders.
IPL 2024, Rajasthan vs Chennai Playing 11
IPL 2024: RR vs GT Playing 11 prediction
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact player: Shubham Dubey
GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill, BR Sharath/Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma
Impact player: Kane Williamson
RR vs GT LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Gujarat captain Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of RR vs GT match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
RR vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
