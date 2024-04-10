IPL 2024 RR vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Jaipur

In match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will travel to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Rajasthan are the only team who have been undefeated so far in IPL 2024. They would look to continue the winning momentum. Sanju Samson-led side will also look to keep their fortress of Jaipur intact as they have won all three games at home so far.

Gujarat on the other hand would be looking to get off the losing train having lost back-to-back games against Punjab Kinsg and Lucknow Super Giants at home and away. They have the best opportunity to come back to winning ways by defeating the league leaders.