IPL 2024: Pant reveals raw emotions on return to competitive cricket

Rishabh Pant IPL stats: 26-year-old Delhi Capitals' captain has scored 2838 runs in 98 IPL matches. Behind the wicket, he took 64 catches and made 18 stumpings so far

Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
Rishabh Pant returned to competitive cricket after his life-threatening car accident in December 2022. The wicket-keeper batter was at the toss as captain for the Delhi Capitals in an away match against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadvindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, March 23. 

Pant revealed his raw emotions on being asked about how he feels playing his first game after the accident which put him out of action for one and a half years. 

"Really emotional time for me," said the DC skipper at the toss, which he lost and his team was asked to bat first by Shikhar Dhawan. " I just want to enjoy the moment and I not thinking much," he added. 

What does Rishabh Pant think about DC's last season?

Responding to a query by Darren Ganga on what he has to say about a dismal last season for the Capitals, of which he was not a part, Pant said, "I think I am not already worried about the last season. It is a new season and we want to put together a great show with this team."

The Capitals finished in the ninth position in a 10-team points table in the Indian Premier League 2023.

IPL 2024: What did Rishabh Pant say about his captaincy? 

On being asked about him having the best result among Delhi Capitals skippers in terms of win percentage, Pant said, "We have been preparing well." "Four overseas batters for us. [Shai] Hope, [Mitchell] Marsh, [David] Warner and [Tristan] Stubbs," he added, commenting about the Capitals playing 11 for today's match.

Rishab Pant's stats in Indian Premier League


Rishabh Pant batting & wicketkeeping stats in Indian Premier League
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 98 15 2838 128* 34.61 1918 147.97 1 15 260 129 64 18
2022 14 2 340 44 30.91 224 151.79 0 0 35 16 8 4
2021 16 4 419 58* 34.91 326 128.52 0 3 42 10 10 3
2020 14 3 343 56 31.18 301 113.95 0 1 31 9 13 0
2019 16 3 488 78* 37.53 300 162.66 0 3 37 27 18 6
2018 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.6 1 5 68 37 4 2
2017 14 0 366 97 26.14 221 165.61 0 2 28 24 8 3
2016 10 2 198 69 24.75 152 130.26 0 1 19 6 3 0
Topics :Rishabh PantIndian Premier LeagueDelhi Capitals

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

