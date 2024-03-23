IPL 2024: Pant reveals raw emotions on return to competitive cricket

Rishabh Pant returned to competitive cricket after his life-threatening car accident in December 2022. The wicket-keeper batter was at the toss as captain for the Delhi Capitals in an away match against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadvindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, March 23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Really emotional time for me," said the DC skipper at the toss, which he lost and his team was asked to bat first by Shikhar Dhawan. " I just want to enjoy the moment and I not thinking much," he added.
What does Rishabh Pant think about DC's last season?
Responding to a query by Darren Ganga on what he has to say about a dismal last season for the Capitals, of which he was not a part, Pant said, "I think I am not already worried about the last season. It is a new season and we want to put together a great show with this team."
IPL 2024: What did Rishabh Pant say about his captaincy?
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here Check Indian premier League 2024 points table here
On being asked about him having the best result among Delhi Capitals skippers in terms of win percentage, Pant said, "We have been preparing well." "Four overseas batters for us. [Shai] Hope, [Mitchell] Marsh, [David] Warner and [Tristan] Stubbs," he added, commenting about the Capitals playing 11 for today's match. Rishab Pant's stats in Indian Premier League
| Rishabh Pant batting & wicketkeeping stats in Indian Premier League
| YEAR
| MAT
| NO
| RUNS
| HS
| AVG
| BF
| SR
| 100
| 50
| 4S
| 6S
| CT
| ST
| Career
| 98
| 15
| 2838
| 128*
| 34.61
| 1918
| 147.97
| 1
| 15
| 260
| 129
| 64
| 18
| 2022
| 14
| 2
| 340
| 44
| 30.91
| 224
| 151.79
| 0
| 0
| 35
| 16
| 8
| 4
| 2021
| 16
| 4
| 419
| 58*
| 34.91
| 326
| 128.52
| 0
| 3
| 42
| 10
| 10
| 3
| 2020
| 14
| 3
| 343
| 56
| 31.18
| 301
| 113.95
| 0
| 1
| 31
| 9
| 13
| 0
| 2019
| 16
| 3
| 488
| 78*
| 37.53
| 300
| 162.66
| 0
| 3
| 37
| 27
| 18
| 6
| 2018
| 14
| 1
| 684
| 128*
| 52.61
| 394
| 173.6
| 1
| 5
| 68
| 37
| 4
| 2
| 2017
| 14
| 0
| 366
| 97
| 26.14
| 221
| 165.61
| 0
| 2
| 28
| 24
| 8
| 3
| 2016
| 10
| 2
| 198
| 69
| 24.75
| 152
| 130.26
| 0
| 1
| 19
| 6
| 3
| 0