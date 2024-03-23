IPL 2024: Pant reveals raw emotions on return to competitive cricket

Rishabh Pant returned to competitive cricket after his life-threatening car accident in December 2022. The wicket-keeper batter was at the toss as captain for the Delhi Capitals in an away match against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadvindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, March 23.





Pant revealed his raw emotions on being asked about how he feels playing his first game after the accident which put him out of action for one and a half years.

"Really emotional time for me," said the DC skipper at the toss, which he lost and his team was asked to bat first by Shikhar Dhawan. " I just want to enjoy the moment and I not thinking much," he added.

What does Rishabh Pant think about DC's last season?

Responding to a query by Darren Ganga on what he has to say about a dismal last season for the Capitals, of which he was not a part, Pant said, "I think I am not already worried about the last season. It is a new season and we want to put together a great show with this team."





The Capitals finished in the ninth position in a 10-team points table in the Indian Premier League 2023.

IPL 2024: What did Rishabh Pant say about his captaincy?