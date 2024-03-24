IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Arshdeep opens up on short ball, Curran, and Harshal

Arshdeep Singh of the Punjab Kings was all praises for Englishman Sam Curran after the latter led the team to their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, 23 March at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

"Sam Curran played a brilliant innings to take us over the line," said the pacer. "Twenty20 cricket is a game of momentum and you have to find a way to stay in the game. The bowlers pulled the game back well after the Delhi Capitals got off to a good start in the Powerplay," he added, about how he along with other bowlers pulled things back for the hosts.

PBKS vs DC: Short Ball Ploy by Punjab Bowlers

Talking about the short ball ploy used by the likes of Harshal Patel and himself primarily and also by Kagiso Rabada at some point in the game, Arshdeep said that it was because of the square boundaries.

"We looked to use the short deliveries as much as possible because the square boundaries are big here in Mullanpur. We wanted to use as many variations as possible and not worry too much about the runs being scored," said Arshdeep.

Arshdeep on Harshal's Hard Yards

Harshal Patel was bought for a large sum of Rs 11.75 crore in the auction and he delivered in the first match taking the big wickets of David Warner and Rishabh Pant. Though he was hit for 25 in the last over, Arshdeep was all praise for his fellow paceman.

"Harshal Patel is experienced enough to know what will work for him on every wicket. He's been putting in the hard yards and you saw how well he bowled in his first three overs," said the left-arm pacer.

Arshdeep Singh on the New PCA Stadium

The new Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Mullanpur hosted its first IPL match and Arshdeep delved into details about it.

"We got to know about the conditions of the new ground through our pre-season camp. We found out the kind of deliveries which would work for us and the batters got to know the kind of shots they need to play on this ground. We'll look to use our home conditions in our favour as much as possible," he said.

The Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday.