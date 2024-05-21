KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Toss at 7 PM today

In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will get direct qualification into the final while the losing team will play against the winner of Eliminator (RR vs RCB).

While Hyderabad won their last league game against Punjab by chasing down 215 with ease, Kolkata's last match against the Rajasthan Royals was washed out. In the league stages, the two teams faced each other only once and on that occasion, Knight Riders just about won the game thanks to Harshit Rana's inspiring last over.

Hyderabad is in red-hot form and Pat Cummins is known to lead the team amazingly well in big games. Shreyas Iyer, mentored by Gautam Gambhir, would be looking to reach his second final as skipper of a team. The first time he did it was with the Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. [Impact substitute: T Natarajan]

KKR Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact sub: Vaibhav Arora/Suyash Sharma

Qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kolkata's Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers' skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Live streaming

KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

