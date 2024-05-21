Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Toss at 7 PM today

KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Toss at 7 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, Qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH Playing 11: Gurbaz is likely to find a place in KKR Playing 11 in absence of Salt, Hyderabad might go with extra spinner depending upon conditions

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: SRH vs KKR Live score updates
IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: SRH vs KKR Live score updates

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will get direct qualification into the final while the losing team will play against the winner of Eliminator (RR vs RCB). 
While Hyderabad won their last league game against Punjab by chasing down 215 with ease, Kolkata's last match against the Rajasthan Royals was washed out. In the league stages, the two teams faced each other only once and on that occasion, Knight Riders just about won the game thanks to Harshit Rana's inspiring last over. 
Hyderabad is in red-hot form and Pat Cummins is known to lead the team amazingly well in big games. Shreyas Iyer, mentored by Gautam Gambhir, would be looking to reach his second final as skipper of a team. The first time he did it was with the Delhi Capitals. 
IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH Playing 11 prediction
SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. [Impact substitute: T Natarajan]  
KKR Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact sub: Vaibhav Arora/Suyash Sharma
Qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kolkata's Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers' skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.
Check the KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

6:45 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE MATCH UPDATES

6:43 PM

KKR vs SRH | Key bowling and fielding Milestones to look forward today

6:37 PM

KKR vs SRH | Key batting milestones to look forward today

6:29 PM

KKR vs SRH | Key match-ups today: Klaasen unstoppable against KKR's best bowler

6:17 PM

KKR vs SRH | Key match-ups today: Abhishek Sharma vs KKR bowlers

6:07 PM

Key match-ups: Andre Russell vs Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers

5:54 PM

Key match-ups: Bhuvi to stop Narine's onslaught today?

5:44 PM

IPL 2024 key toss stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

5:35 PM

KKR vs SRH head-to-head in recent five meetings

5:21 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 | KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats

5:17 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Kolkata vs Hyderabad in Qualifier 1

6:45 PM

KKR vs SRH LIVE MATCH UPDATES

There is no sign of rain at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The broadcasters are doing pre-match analysis of Qualifier 1 between KKR and SRH from the ground. 

15 minutes to go for the much-awaited toss.

6:43 PM

KKR vs SRH | Key bowling and fielding Milestones to look forward today

Bowling and Fielding Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
Jaydev Unadkat 1 Wicket 100 IPL Wickets
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 Wicket 300 T20 Career Wickets
Shreyas Iyer 2 Catches 50 IPL Catches
Heinrich Klaasen 1 Catch 100 Catches in T20 Cricket
Nitish Rana 2 Catches 50 Catches in T20 Cricket
Bhubaneswar Kumar 3 Wickets Enters Top 3 IPL Wicket Taker list
T Natarajan 1 Wicket 50 IPL Wickets in India

6:37 PM

KKR vs SRH | Key batting milestones to look forward today

Batting and Match Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
Sunil Narine 1 Match 150th IPL Match in India
Andre Russell 16 Runs 2500 IPL Runs
Aiden Markram 26 Runs 1000 IPL Runs
Mayank Agarwal 2 Sixes 100 IPL Sixes
Sunil Narine 4 Sixes 100 IPL Sixes
Rinku Singh 4 Sixes 50 IPL Sixes
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 15 Runs 4000 T20 Career Runs
Abhishek Sharma 3 Sixes 150 T20 Career Sixes
Travis Head 7 Sixes 150 T20 Career Sixes
Andre Russell 1 Six 200 IPL Sixes in India

6:29 PM

KKR vs SRH | Key match-ups today: Klaasen unstoppable against KKR's best bowler

Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
Heinrich Klaasen VV Chakravarthy 2 29 12 0 - 241.66 0 4

6:17 PM

KKR vs SRH | Key match-ups today: Abhishek Sharma vs KKR bowlers

Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
Abhishek Sharma SP Narine 4 39 22 0 - 177.27 2 3
Abhishek Sharma V Arora 3 13 16 0 - 81.25 2 0
Abhishek Sharma VV Chakravarthy 3 28 14 1 28 200 1 3
Abhishek Sharma AD Russell 4 11 9 2 5.5 122.22 2 0

6:07 PM

Key match-ups: Andre Russell vs Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers

Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
AD Russell Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 106 43 2 53 246.51 9 9
AD Russell M Markande 5 32 22 2 16 145.45 1 4
AD Russell T Natarajan 6 43 26 1 43 165.38 3 2

5:54 PM

Key match-ups: Bhuvi to stop Narine's onslaught today?

Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
Sunik Narine Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11 32 30 2 16 106.66 4 1
Sunil Narine JD Unadkat 5 19 22 3 6.33 86.36 2 1

5:44 PM

IPL 2024 key toss stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

IPL at Venue Matches Toss Win - Bat Toss Win - Field
Since IPL 2021 22 4 18
Since IPL 2023 15 3 12
This IPL 6 1 5

5:35 PM

KKR vs SRH head-to-head in recent five meetings

Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2024-03-23 KKR win by 4 runs Eden Gardens, Kolkata KKR - 208/7 (20.0) SRH - 204/7 (20.0) Group
2023-05-04
KKR win by 5 runs
 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad KKR - 171/9 (20.0) SRH - 166/8 (20.0) Group
2023-04-14 SRH win by 23 runs Eden Gardens, Kolkata SRH - 228/4 (20.0) KKR - 205/7 (20.0) Group
2022-05-14 KKR win by 54 runs Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune KKR - 177/6 (20.0) SRH - 123/8 (20.0) Group
2022-04-15 SRH win by 7 wickets Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai KKR - 175/8 (20.0) SRH - 176/3 (17.5) Group

5:21 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 | KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats

Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - KKR Wins - SRH Super Over Wins
- KKR		 Super Over Wins
- SRH		 No Result
All 26 16 9 1 0 0
Since 2021 7 5 2 0 0 0
At Venue 0 0 0 0 0 0
In Playoffs 2 1 1 0 0 0

5:17 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Kolkata vs Hyderabad in Qualifier 1

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of KKR vs SRH in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2024.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

